Sadhguru’s Special Address, Live Meditation at UNESCO Headquarters to Mark International Day of Yoga in France

Renowned spiritual leader Sadhguru will address a special event at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris on June 21 — International Day of Yoga — on the theme ‘Crafting A Conscious Planet’, which will be followed by guided meditation.

Isha Foundation is offering free guided sessions on Yoga — both online and offline — which anyone, without any prior yoga experience, can make use of. Those interested can be a part of the celebration by joining the livestream from their homes at 6.30pm IST.

Around 1,300 people — including ambassadors of different countries, dignitaries from the Permanent Delegation of India to UNESCO, UNESCO staff, global leaders from the worlds of fashion, music, and business, and the general public — will attend the event. It will be live-streamed in 14 languages, including Hindi, English, Marathi, Telugu, and Tamil amongst other Indian and global languages across the world.

The Yoga Day special event is presented by the Permanent Delegation of India to UNESCO, the Ministry of Ayush, and UNESCO. It will also feature an address from Audrey Azoulay, the Director-General of UNESCO.

Talking about the real essence of Yoga, Sadhguru said: “If someone utters the word “Yoga”, people think of impossible physical postures. This is a very distorted idea of what Yoga is. Yoga is not about bending and twisting your body or holding your breath. Yoga is a technology. If you learn to use it, it works — no matter where you come from or what you believe in or do not believe in.”

Preparing for International Day of Yoga

As part of the International Day of Yoga celebrations, Isha Foundation is offering free online Yoga sessions throughout the month of June through which anyone without any prior yoga experience can join the 45-minute guided sessions and begin their yoga journey. To receive continuous yoga support, they can also download Sadhguru app, which is available in 12 languages, and offers an array of wisdom videos, free guided meditations, and yoga practices. The Yoga sessions are also being organised at corporate organisations, medical institutions, schools and colleges across India and the world.

Isha Foundation has also opened up the opportunity to become a Yoga Veera, a volunteer willing to be trained to offer simple yogic practices for health and wellbeing in their organisations, neighbourhoods, to friends and families. There are no specific age, gender, or background requirements to become a Yoga Veera and completion of Isha programmes is also not necessary.

Guided by Sadhguru, Isha Foundation has been offering the ancient science of yoga in its purest form for more than 30 years. Supported by 17 million volunteers in 300 centers worldwide, Isha Foundation’s activities address all aspects of human well-being. From its powerful yoga programmes for inner transformation to its inspiring projects for society, environment, and education, Isha’s activities are designed to raise human consciousness and foster global harmony through individual transformation.

Sign up to join Sadhguru Live from UNESCO, Paris, on June 21, 2023, at 6.30pm IST.

To know more about Sadhguru and Isha Foundation, visit: https://isha.sadhguru.org/in/en