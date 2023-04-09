Safari in Style, Talk on India's Big Cat Conservation, Meet With 'Elephant Whisperers' | PM's Jungle Trip

As part of programmes to mark 50 years of ‘Project Tiger’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday went on a “jungle safari" at the Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka. Dressed in camouflage clothing, with a hat, the Prime Minister reportedly covered about 20 km distance of picturesque surroundings of the towering Western Ghats in the open jeep.

“Spent the morning at the scenic Bandipur Tiger Reserve and got a glimpse of India’s wildlife, natural beauty and diversity", Modi tweeted.

The Bandipur Tiger Reserve is located partly in Gundlupet taluk of Chamarajanagar district and partly in HD Kote and Nanjangud taluks of the Mysuru District. On his arrival at Melukamanahalli helipad, the Prime Minister travelled by road to Forest Department’s reception centre at Bandipur, where he paid respects to a forest martyrs memorial nearby, before leaving for Safari in the forest department’s jeep.

During his tour, Prime Minister Modi interacted with frontline field staff and self-help groups involved in conservation activities there.

PM Modi shared pictures of Safari on his Twitter account in which he can be seen standing in the open jeep, and with a camera and binoculars. He also shared pictures of elephants, langurs, spotted deers, and baisons.

Later, he visited the Theppakkadu elephant camp at Mudumalai in the hilly Nilgiris district and interacted with Bellie and Bomman, the elephant caretakers who featured in an Oscar-winning documentary.

Upon his arrival at the elephant camp, the PM was accorded a welcome by the pachyderms and he fed sugarcane to some of the elephants in the Theppakkadu camp at the tiger reserve here.

He also interacted with Bellie and Bomman, who have won accolades after they featured in the Academy Award-winning documentary, “The Elephant Whisperers."

Following that, the Prime Minister addressed the inaugural session of commemoration of ’50 years of Project Tiger in Karnataka’ at Mysuru University and released the ‘Summary Report of Tiger Reserve in India’ there.

Top Quotes From PM Modi’s Speech at Mysuru University

▶Addressing the inaugural session of commemoration of ’50 years of Project Tiger in Karnataka’ at Mysuru University, the Prime Minister said the success of ‘Project Tiger’ is a matter of pride not only for India but also for the world. “India has not only conserved tigers but has also given them an ecosystem to flourish," he said.

▶"India is a country where protecting nature is part of the culture. This is why it has many unique achievements in wildlife conservation with only 2.4 per cent of the world’s land area, India contributes about 8 per cent of the known global biodiversity," noted PM Modi.

▶"When their population is stable or decreasing in many tiger reserve countries, then why is it increasing rapidly in India? The answer is the tradition of India, the culture of India and the bio-diversity in the society of India, and our natural urge for the environment," he added.

▶The Prime Minister noted that India is the only country in the world to have Asiatic lions. “The lion population has increased from 525 in 2015 to 675 in 2020. Our leopard population went up by over 60 per cent in just four years," he said.

▶He further emphasised that in the last decade, the number of community reserves increased from 43 to over 100. “In a decade, the number of national parks and sanctuaries, around which eco-sensitive zones were notified, increased from 9 to 468," PM Modi said.

▶He further pointed out that due to the presence of ‘big cats’, the number of tourists to Tiger Reserves has increased and this has strengthened the local economy. “The presence of big cats has made a positive impact on the lives and ecology of the local people everywhere," he said.

▶Taking about the reintroduction Cheetah, which became extinct in India decades ago, in Indian jungles again, PM Modi said, “We have brought this magnificent big cat to India from Namibia and South Africa. This is the first successful trans-continental translocation of a big cat. A few days back, four beautiful cubs have been born in Kuno National Park.’

▶Prime Minister said that a better future for humanity is possible only when our environment remains safe and our bio-diversity continues to expand.

▶"This responsibility belongs to all of us, it belongs to the whole world. We are continuously encouraging this spirit during our G-20 presidency," he said

▶"The lifestyle of the tribal society also helps a lot in understanding the vision of ‘Mission Life’ i.e. Lifestyle for Environment. That’s why I request all of you to definitely take something from the life and tradition of tribal society for your country and society," he added.

Read all the Latest India News here