Sahabhagita Initiative: Odisha Police Call for Sharing IP Addresses of Private CCTVs to Control Crime

With an aim to control crime in the state, the Odisha police is set to launch the ‘Sahabhagita’ (participation) initiative that will keep the city under close watch to “prevent and detect" crime at all public places.

For this, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Commissionerate of Police called for sharing IP addresses of private CCTVs with law enforcers to fight crime.

Commissioner of Police S Priyadarshi appealed to business establishments, apartments, shopping malls and others to install at least one camera focused towards public roads.

CCTV footage of malls, apartments, banks and commercial establishments will be linked to the police server under this.

The Commissionerate Police issued a toll-free number 94392 24441 and appealed to contact local police station in this regards. The police commissioner assured that CCTV footage of the concerned agencies would be kept confidential.

“We appeal to CCTV camera owners of shopping malls, markets, business houses, jewellery shops, banks and apartments to link their CCTV footage with police by sharing their IP addresses and keep at least one camera facing the road which can help track the movement of the people," the CP said.

“It is a very good step to controll crime. It will help Police to keep eye on antisocial activities. City dwellers will be safe" said a resident of the city.

This initiative was launched in Cuttack city in July last year, and till now 600 community (private) CCTV cameras have been linked to the police control room.