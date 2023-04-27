'Who Will Be a Wife in a Man-man Marriage': Centre on Day 6 of Hearing in SC

The Supreme Court on Thursday heard the Centre’s arguments on non-heterosexual unions while hearing a batch of pleas seeking legal recognition of same-sex marriages in India.

The Centre requested the five-judge constitutional bench of the apex court, led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud to consider leaving questions raised in the batch of at least 15 petitions seeking legal sanction for same-sex marriages to Parliament.

Appearing for Centre, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta today told the Supreme Court that it is dealing with a “very complex subject", which has a “profound social impact".

He said that arguments of right to choice and sexual orientation raised by the petitioners seeking legal recognition for marriages between non-binary, non-heterosexual, or transgender persons may tomorrow be raised to defend incestous relationships.

Raising concern about petitioners’ demand to read ‘husband and wife’ as ‘spouse’ in Special Marriage Act, Mehta said who will be the father or mother of adopted children in non-heterosexual unions.

“If your lordships were to read “person" in place of husband or wife, one person will have right to claim maintenance from another. Meaning, in case of heterosexual marriages - husband can claim from wife," he said, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

He further argues that for domicile, it cannot be decided who will be the woman. “For passports etc this issue will arise. Succession act provides for widow, widower, husband, wife, father, mother etc," the SG said.

“Let’s say marriage is permitted. They adopt and then someone dies. Father and mother is LGBTQ couple - who will be treated as father and who will be mother? This is a dilemma and cannot be foreseen by your lordships," he added.

To this, the Chief Justice noted that reinterpreting provisions of SMA will have three major problems—It will involve substantial rewriting of legislation; it would amount to interference in matters of public policy; and it would also interfere in the realm of personal law and court cannot avoid the interplay between SMA and personal law.

Opposing petitioners’ argument that the court let both partners have both grounds for divorce in a same-sex marriage, Mehta said, “Like 1A applies only to a wife so who will be a wife in a man-man marriage etc - they said both would have both the grounds.”

“Then there is a problem. The problem is- can your lordships read a statute which gives one additional ground of divorce to one class to the detrimental of heterosexuals for whom the Special Marriage Act is enacted?” Mehta questioned.

Today is the sixth day of the same-sex marriage hearing before the Constitution Bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, and Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, S Ravindra Bhat, Hima Kohli, and PS Narasimha.

Further, SG asked the court to visualise a situation when a person is attracted to those persons who are mentioned in prohibited relationships.

“Incest not uncommon in the world and world over it is prohibited…Suppose a person is attracted to his sister, can they say we are consenting adults, we’re entering into activities privately and we claim our right of autonomy, choice. Based on that very argument can someone not challenge this definition (of prohibited degrees)?" SG argued according to report by Live Law.

CJI Chandrachud promptly called the situation a “far-fetched" scenario.

“Sexual orientation or your autonomy as an individual can never be exercised in all aspects of marriage including the entry into marriage, the prohibited relationships, the grounds on which marriage can be dissolved…these are all subject to regulation by law. So these are very far-fetched for anybody to even argue before us that orientation is so absolute that I can therefore commit an act of incest. No court will ever countenance this," the CJI said.

