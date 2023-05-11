Same-Sex Marriage: Supreme Court Reserves Judgment on Pleas After 10 Days of Marathon Hearings

The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its judgment on pleas seeking legal recognition for same-sex marriages in the country. This comes after 10 days of marathon hearings by the top court, where the Centre argued that it’s only the legislature that can pass a law in this regard.

The Centre also said that it would set up a committee to examine the issues relating to extending social benefits like joint bank accounts etc. It further informed the top court that certain states, including Assam, have opposed the legal validation for same-sex marriages.

The Supreme Court had on Wednesday said an individual in a homosexual relationship is not precluded from adopting a child under the law irrespective of marital status.

The five-judge constitution bench headed by CJI DY Chandrachud posed several queries to the child rights body, NCPCR, and Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA), a statutory body of the Ministry of Women and Child Development, on the contours of the right of an individual to adopt a child.

During the hearing on Wednesday, senior advocate AM Singhvi, appearing for one of the petitioners, said he was seeking enforcement of the right of marriage equality and it is quite workable under the present legal regime.

The bench asked whether he was seeking a declaration that the marriage between two heterosexuals is invalid under the Special Marriage Act (SMA) if it does not recognise same-sex marriage.

“Your argument is that any notion of marriage as a social institution which excludes same-sex couples would be violative of the constitution preset. Their argument is that marriage is conventionally understood as a heterosexual union. You are saying that in order to make it constitutionally compliant, read that social institution as also having within its fold same-sex unions. That’s very different from what we did in the Navtej Johar judgement (decriminalising the gay sex),” it said.

Even if the petitioners are compelled to challenge the validity of the SMA, that would be postulated on the hypothesis that any statutory recognition of marriage as being confined to heterosexual man and woman is unconstitutional, the bench said.

“What you would then seek is expansion by the court of the notion of marriage so as to include class other than heterosexuals. That exactly is the problem. The court in process of reading down a statute would expand the statute.

“Can we go down that far and say that look the very social institution of marriage as including a relationship only between a man and woman is unconstitutional? Even you won’t take it that far,” the bench said.

Responses from 7 states

The bench was told by the Centre that it has received responses from seven states on the issue.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, said the governments of Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh and Assam have opposed the petitioners’ contention seeking legal validation for same-sex wedlock.

He also referred to Tuesday’s observations of the top court that it may issue a declaration on the right to marriage of same-sex couples. The top law officer said this may not be a “correct course of action” as the court would not be able to foresee, envisage, comprehend and thereafter deal with the fallout of that constitutional declaration.

“We are all presuming that the declaration will be in the form of a writ that grant this or grant that. This is what we are accustomed to. What I was hinting was, as a constitutional court, we recognise only a state of affairs and draw the limit there,” the bench said when the law officer expressed apprehension that people like priests and pastors may be booked for contempt for not obeying the declaration.

The law officer said a declaration by the apex court on same sex-marriage will have the force of law and, if a priest, pastor or any religious leader refuses to acknowledge that, they may be booked for contempt of court.

The bench, meanwhile, trashed a plea seeking recusal of the CJI from hearing the pleas seeking legal validation for same-sex marriages.

(With inputs from Ananya Bhatnagar and PTI)