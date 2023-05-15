Sameer Wankhede Case: Plan to Extort Money From Aryan Khan's Family Among Revelations in CBI FIR | Details

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) FIR against former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer Sameer Wankhede mentioned that ‘independent witness’ KP Gosavi planned to extort Rs 25 crores from Aryan Khan’s family in the alleged cruise drugs case.

The CBI booked Wankhede and others for alleged criminal conspiracy (120-B IPC), and threat of extortion (388 IPC) besides provisions about bribery under the Prevention of Corruption Act on a complaint from the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Here are the details of the CBI FIR against former official Sameer Wankhede:

According to the FIR, the NCB team led by Wankhede allowed people who were actually in possession of drugs and the supplier as well.

Arbaaz Merchant had confessed to of possession Charas but he was allowed to go. Additionally, Siddarth Shah who had supplied Charas to Arbaaz Merchant was also allowed to walk free

Incriminating chats between the two were ignored.

Both the accused were brought in a private vehicle, which belonged to K P Gosavi

This was done to show the accused that Gosavi was an NCB employee, though he was not.

K P Gosavi (independent witness) was allowed close proximity to the accused against the rules.

An effort was to extort Rs 25 crore, but the deal was closed for Rs. 18 Crore. Out of this Rs 50 lakh was paid as advance.

Other charges of corruption against Sameer Wamkhade and other NCB Officials is also in the process.

Assets to Wankhade is not proportionate to his known sources of Income.

Wankhade has not been able to justify expenses made during his foreign visit.

Wankhade has been selling/purchasing expensive wristwatches with a private entity

Sameer Wankhede’s response

Talking to News18 on the FIR, former NCB official Sameer Wankhede said that if there have been transactions related to the Aryan Khan case, why is the person from whom he demanded money from is filing a complaint against him

The former officer also called it a personal attack against him adding that he is an honest man.

Aryan Khan was arrested in the alleged drug bust case on the Cordelia cruise ship on October 2, 2021, they said.

A coordinated search operation was launched on Friday at 29 locations in Mumbai, Delhi, Ranchi, Lucknow, Guwahati and Chennai after filing the FIR against the 2008-batch IRS officer Wankhede and four others — then NCB Superintendent Vishwa Vijay Singh, Intelligence Officer Ashish Ranjan and two private persons K P Gosavi and Sanvile D’Souza — in the case, they said.