Sameer Wankhede's Alleged Chats With Shah Rukh Khan Over Aryan's Arrest Violate Rules: NCB Sources

Former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede reportedly violated the conduct rules by producing purported chats with Shah Rukh Khan during Aryan Khan’s arrest in the drugs-on-cruise case, in the court as his defence in the corruption case against him.

Wankhede’s chats with Shah Rukh Khan are a violation of rules as an investigating officer can not engage with the family members of any ‘accused’, news agency ANI reported quoting NCB sources.

Wankhede has been called by CBI on Sunday for questioning in connection with a case related to Aryan Khan’s drugs on the cruise case. He was questioned for five hours in the case on Saturday.

“Sameer Wankhade giving chats in the court is against the conduct rules of NCB. How can an investigating officer have such chats with the family of the accused?" sources in the NCB said.

They said that Wankhade did not inform his superiors about these chats then or placed them on record. “Neither he told the vigilance team who were investigating his misconduct about these chats," sources added.

As per sources, Wankhade did not provide the phone through which he was chatting with Shah Rukh Khan and along with this he also tried to scare a senior official of NCB when he took over the case.

Corruption Case Against Sameer Wankhede

CBI booked Wankhede for allegedly demanding Rs 25 crore as a bribe for not framing Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan in the drugs-on-cruise case.

The agency said that the deal was closed for Rs 18 crore adding that assets to Wankhade were not proportionate to his known sources of income.

Sameer Wankhede on Friday approached the Bombay High Court against the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) action against him in the alleged bribery case in the drugs-on-cruise case involving actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan.

The Bombay High Court will hear the matter on May 22. Till then, the High Court has granted him protection from arrest.

Speaking to the reporters after the hearing, the former NCB officer said, “Vande Mataram. I have full faith in the judiciary and I will cooperate with the investigation.

“Wankhede also alleged that some “changes" have been made in the chargesheet that was filed by NCB in the Aryan Khan case.

Wankhede claimed in his petition, that the action in the Aryan Khan case is being taken out of “revenge". He also assured of complete support to CBI.

The former NCB zonal director also attached his chats with actor Shah Rukh Khan in the petition.

Wankhede’s lawyer also alleged that Aryan Khan and his father Shah Rukh Khan already informed the court that there is no case of extortion of Rs 25 crore.

The lawyer said that Wankhede was not demanding an interim bail, but seeking protection from arrest till next week.

Earlier on Wednesday, Delhi High Court granted protection from arrest (No coercive action) till May 22 to Sameer Wankhede with the liberty to approach the Bombay High Court for further relief.

Wankhede had moved Delhi High Court and sought cross FIR claiming that the allegations by NCB against him are “false and misleading".

Other corruption charges against Sameer Wankhede and other NCB Officials were also in the process.

Last year, Wankhede raided Cordelia Cruise and arrested actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan in an alleged drug case.

(With ANI Inputs)