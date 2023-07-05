CHANGE LANGUAGE
Samruddhi Expressway Tragedy: Maha Transport Commissioner Requests ARAI to Review Sleeper Coach Design

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: July 05, 2023, 07:06 IST

Mumbai, India

The move came after the last week's horrific tragedy on the Samruddhi Expressway

ARAI, which is a premier vehicle testing and certification agency notified by the Government of India, had prepared the Automotive Industry Standards for sleeper coach buses

The Maharashtra Motor Vehicle Department has requested the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) to conduct a thorough review of the design and safety measures implemented in sleeper coach buses.

The move came after the last week’s horrific tragedy on the Samruddhi Expressway where a sleeper coach bus caught fire causing the death of 25 passengers.

“We have requested the ARAI to re-inspect the design of sleeper buses," said Vivek Bhimanwar, transport commissioner of Maharashtra.

ARAI, which is a premier vehicle testing and certification agency notified by the Government of India, had prepared the Automotive Industry Standards for sleeper coach buses.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
first published:July 05, 2023, 07:06 IST
last updated:July 05, 2023, 07:06 IST