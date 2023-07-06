Sanjeevani Scam: Delhi Court Issues Summon to Rajasthan CM Gehlot in Defamation Case

Last Updated: July 06, 2023, 15:46 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. (File photo/IANS)
Special MP-MLA Court Judge Harjeet Singh Jaspal issued the summon to Gehlot in the defamation case filed by Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday issued a summon to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in the Sanjeevani scam defamation case.
