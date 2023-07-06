CHANGE LANGUAGE
Sanjeevani Scam: Delhi Court Issues Summon to Rajasthan CM Gehlot in Defamation Case
Sanjeevani Scam: Delhi Court Issues Summon to Rajasthan CM Gehlot in Defamation Case

Last Updated: July 06, 2023, 15:46 IST

New Delhi, India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. (File photo/IANS)

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. (File photo/IANS)

Special MP-MLA Court Judge Harjeet Singh Jaspal issued the summon to Gehlot in the defamation case filed by Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday issued a summon to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in the Sanjeevani scam defamation case.

Special MP-MLA Court Judge Harjeet Singh Jaspal issued the summon to Gehlot in the defamation case filed by BJP leader and Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

