Sara Ali Khan Share Pics From Kedarnath; Fans Say 'Sushant Singh Rajput Ki Yaad Aa Gayi..'

Sara Ali Khan often jets off to Uttarakhand to visit the Kedarnath temple. Earlier, pictures of the actress and Janhvi Kapoor had gone viral in which they could be seen offering Puja at the temple and posing in front of the majestic Himalayas.

Only recently, Sara took off to Kashmir with her close friends and family including fashion stylist Tanya Ghavri, BFF Sara Vaisoha and mother Amrita Singh. From Kashmir, they took off for Uttarakhand to offer prayers at the Kedarnath temple. Taking to Instagram, she wrote recalled the first time she visited Kedarnath. In her unique style, she wrote:

The first time I came to these places- I had never faced a camera 🎥

Today I can’t imagine my life without it.

Thank you Kedarnath for making me who I am and giving me all that I have.

🌙☀️⛰️🎥🙏🏻❤️🌌

Very few people are lucky enough to come to you, and I am full of gratitude and appreciation that I can come back to just thank you.

Jai Bholenath 🙏🏻

Sara debuted in Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath in 2018 opposite the late Sushant Singh Rajput in December 2018. The actress had earlier taken to her Instagram account to share throwback pictures from the film’s shooting days, featuring her co-actor, the late Sushant Singh Rajput. Alongside the pictures, Sara wrote a heartfelt caption, reflecting on her experience. She had reminisced about witnessing the beauty of nature, relishing Maggi and Kurkure, and the early morning preparations. As she posted the pictures, many remembered Sushant Singh Rajput. One fan wrote, “Always about sushant", while another wrote, “Sushant ki yaad aagyi ye dekh ke post (Thought of Sushant looking at the post).

On the work front, Sara will be next seen in Laxman Utekar’s Luka Chuppi 2 alongside Vicky Kaushal. It is the second film in the Luka Chuppi franchise. The first one starred Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in lead roles.