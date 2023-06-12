Saraswati Died by Suicide After Consuming Poison, Chopped Body to Escape Arrest: Accused Manoj Sane Tells Cops

In a startling revelation in the Mira Road murder case, the accused, Manoj Sane, told the police that he did not kill her live-in partner Saraswati Vaidya and said she died by suicide after consuming poison.

According to a report in India Today, 56-year-old Sane claimed he found 32-year-old Saraswati lying on the floor with spit flowing out of her mouth when he returned home in Geeta Nagar area of Mira Road, near Mumbai, on the morning of June 3.

After confirming that she was dead, Sane cut Vaidya’s body into small parts with an electric tree cutter and “boiled parts of it in a pressure cooker and roasted them on gas" to dispose them of easily.

Mira Road Murder: ‘Forgetful’ Accused Wrote Porn Sites’ Names on Paper, Claims Victim Got ‘Angry’

The woman’s body parts were found pressure-cooked and roasted inside the flat where they resided in the Mira Road area of the bustling district adjoining Mumbai. The case came to light on June 7.

The police have said Sane had in fact married the victim, and they were not live-in partners as believed earlier. According to the FIR registered by the police, Sane not only boiled body pieces in a pressure cooker and an utensil after cutting them with a saw, but also roasted them and put them in a bucket and tub.

DCP Jayant Bajbale of Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai Virar Commissionerate, had said that Sane was “influenced" by Shraddha Walkar-Aaftab Poonawala murder case.

While Poonawala, a food blogger, used a refrigerator to store the chopped body parts of his live-in partner, Sane reportedly purchased five bottles of nilgiri (eucalyptus) oil to delay the body’s decomposition.

The 56-year-old murder accused’s attempts, however, failed as the emanating from the chopped body triggered alarm among the neighbours and they reported the matter to police.

Sane also told police that he was diagnosed HIV positive in 2008 and the victim, Saraswati Vaidya, was “like his daughter".

A report in Indian Express quoted a senior police officer as saying: “During the preliminary inquiry, Sane told police that in 2008 he discovered that he was HIV positive. Since then, he has been on medication. He said that he suspects he contracted the disease due to use of infected blood during his treatment a long time ago, after he had met with an accident."