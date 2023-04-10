Saree in A Matchbox: Telangana Weaver’s Special Donation to Tirumala Deities

Showing his utmost devotion towards Lord Venkateswara Swamy at Tirumala and Goddess Sri Padmavathi Devi at Tiruchanoor in Andhra Pradesh, a young weaver from Telangana has weaved and offered unique sarees to the deities.

Nalla Vijay, a native of Sircilla, is a handloom weaver by profession. He is a skilled weaver in weaving different types of silk sarees. He is a hard-core devotee of Lord Venkateswara Swamy in Tirumala and Goddess Sri Padmavathi Devi in Tiruchanoor.

Initially, he weaved a silk saree, with golden threads at a cost of Rs 45,000 weighing 250 grams which will fit in a matchbox, to present Goddess Sri Padmavathi Devi, which takes almost 25 days to weave.

Later, he weaved a silk saree, with golden and silver threads at a cost of Rs 85,000 weighing 600 grams which will fit in a matchbox, to present Lord Venkateswara Swamy, which takes almost 30 days to weave.

He presented these sarees to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams(TTD) Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy in the presence of Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy and Tirupati collector Venkataramana Reddy at Sri Padmavathi Rest House in Tirupati on Sunday.

Nalla Vijay said that he used five grams of gold and 10 grams of silver while weaving the two sarees. He said that he has been doing many experiments in weaving as he is fond of the art of handloom weaving.

Vijay said that he presented the unique sarees to the TTD in order to get blessings from Lord Venkateswara Swamy for his future experiments. The Sircilla weaver revealed that he is going to weave a saree which will change colours in an attractive way.

