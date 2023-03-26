SATTA RESULT 2023 LIVE UPDATES: Satta Matka is a popular form of gambling that entails placing bets and selecting numbers from a container known as Matka. The winner of the game is referred to as the Satta King, which is the game’s latest title. The daily game provides a prize of Rs. 1 crore, and the lottery outcomes for Sunday, March 26, are presented below.

The lucky numbers for March 26 are:

DISAWER: To be updated soon

MUMBAI CITY: To be updated soon

HARIDWAR: To be updated soon

RANCHI: To be updated soon

INDIA DARBAR: To be updated soon

BIKANER SUPER: To be updated soon

CHAR MINAR: To be updated soon

OLD DELHI: To be updated soon

FARIDABAD: Result at 6:15 pm

GHAZIABAD: Result at 8:40 pm

GALI: Result at 11:40 pm

Results for multiple locations, such as India Bazar, Lucknow Gold, Delhi Bazar, Mumbai Bazar, Delhi State, Pune, UP, Ranchi, Goldstar, Sher Bazar, Taj, and Mumbai City, can be obtained.

WHAT IS SATTA KING?

Satta King is a type of lottery game that is categorized as gambling, and it primarily relies on chance and guesswork. In this game, individuals place bets with the hope of winning quick money. To participate, one can either visit a nearby shop where Satta Matka or Satta King is played offline, or they can opt for online play by accessing the official website or downloading the application on their smartphone.

HOW TO PLAY SATTA KING?

Satta King is a simple game where participants can place wagers on any number between 00 to 99, either online or offline. The bets are placed, and the game organizer selects a number at random and announces it. Only if the announced number matches the number the participant bet on, they are declared the Satta King.

TYPES OF SATTA KING GAMES

There are several Satta King games available on different websites, with Disawar Satta King, Ghaziabad Satta King, Gali Satta King, and Faridabad Satta King being the most popular. Participants can check the results by midnight, with the Gali result typically announced at 12:02 a.m., and the Disawar and Ranchi results declared at 5 a.m.

HOW TO CHECK SATTA KING RESULT ONLINE?

The Satta King lottery is a widely popular game that can be played by individuals of all age groups both online through mobile applications and websites, as well as offline. To participate, simply visit the official website, place your bet, and wait for the results to be announced.

HOW TO CLAIM SATTA KING PRIZE?

If you happen to be the lucky winner, claiming your prize is a simple process. Firstly, visit the lottery game’s online page and click on the ‘results of Satta today’ line to confirm that your number matches the winning result. Once confirmed, submit your relevant bank account details to receive the winning amount.

