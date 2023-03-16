SATTA RESULT 2023 LIVE UPDATES: Satta King has returned with the winning numbers of the day. The game has gained immense popularity among lottery enthusiasts all over India. In this type of gambling, players select numbers from a pot known as Matka and place bets, with the winner earning the coveted title of Satta King. Presently, the game has developed into a daily draw for a whopping Rs. 1 crore prize, with Thursday, March 16, being an especially exciting day for passionate players eagerly anticipating the lottery results. Check winning numbers for March 15 and March 16 below:

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR MARCH 16 ARE:

GALI: 37 (Result declared at 12:02 am)

DISAWER: To be updated soon

MUMBAI CITY: To be updated soon

HARIDWAR: To be updated soon

RANCHI: To be updated soon

INDIA DARBAR: To be updated soon

BIKANER SUPER: To be updated soon

CHAR MINAR: To be updated soon

OLD DELHI: To be updated soon

FARIDABAD: Result at 6:15 pm

GHAZIABAD: Result at 8:40 pm

GALI: Result at 11:40 pm

Discover a multitude of opportunities with Satta King, where you can explore a vast collection of results from various locations like Delhi Bazar, Mumbai Bazar, Lucknow Gold, and more.

ALSO READ: Won The Lottery? Here’s 5 Things You Can Do To Ensure Your Financial Security

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR MARCH 15 ARE:

GALI: 37

GAZIYABAD: 68

FARIDABAD: 43

DISAWER: 41

DUBAI BAZAR: 16

DELHI SK: 57

DELHI SUPER: 99

NEW PUNJAB: 88

ROYAL SATTA KING: 83

SHAAN E PUNJAB: 38

RANCHI: 07

INDIA DARBAR: 42

BIKANER SUPER: 98

CHAR MINAR: 41

WHAT IS SATTA KING?

Satta King is a game of luck that involves selecting a number between 00 and 99. With the advent of technology, you can effortlessly play this game online through different websites and apps, or you can visit a local store to play in person. Get ready to test your luck with Satta King.

HOW TO PLAY SATTA KING?

With just a few clicks on the official website, you can easily win the title of the Satta King. Simply choose your preferred number between 00 and 99 and wait for the game organizer to announce the winning number. If your chosen number matches the winning number, you’ll be declared the winner and rewarded with a huge prize.

TYPES OF SATTA KING GAMES

If you’re looking to add some excitement to your gaming experience, check out the various Satta King games available on different websites. Some of the top picks include Disawar Satta King, Ghaziabad Satta King, Gali Satta King, and Faridabad Satta King. Note that the Gali result is typically announced at midnight, while the Disawar and Ranchi results are usually revealed at 5 AM.

HOW TO CHECK SATTA KING RESULTS ONLINE?

To find out if you have won the Satta King game, you can explore the game of Satta King by downloading mobile apps or visiting websites that host the game. To check if you have hit the jackpot, you simply need to go to the results page.

HOW TO CLAIM SATTA KING PRIZE?

Here are the steps given below to claim your Satta King prize:

Go to the online lottery site of the game. Click on the “Satta today’s results" link and carefully examine the numbers. If the digits you bet on match the ones announced, congratulations - you are the Satta King! Finally, provide your bank account details to facilitate the speedy transfer of your well-deserved winnings.

Read all the Latest India News here