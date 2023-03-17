SATTA RESULT 2023 LIVE UPDATES: Satta King, a type of lottery game in India, is well-liked by individuals of all ages. It is commonly known as Satta Matka, where the term Satta refers to betting and Matka represents the pot from which the lucky numbers are drawn. Taking part in this game provides individuals with an opportunity to earn a whopping Rs 1 crore. If you wish to view the results for Friday, March 17, they can be accessed here. Check winning numbers for March 16 and March 17 below:

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR MARCH 17 ARE:

GALI: 59 (Result declared at 12:02 am)

DISAWER: 08

RANCHI: 18

INDIA DARBAR: 41

BIKANER SUPER: 77

CHAR MINAR: 08

OLD DELHI: 80

FARIDABAD: Result at 6:15 pm

GHAZIABAD: Result at 8:40 pm

GALI: Result at 11:40 pm

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR MARCH 16 ARE:

GALI: 59

GHAZIABAD: 85

FARIDABAD: 38

DUBAI BAZAR: 68

NEW GAZIABAD: 96

DELHI GOLD: 67

ROYAL SATTA KING: 40

MASURI GOLD: 58

REWARI: 14

MAA KAALI: 98

PALWAL: 33

BALA JI DADRI: 02

SANGRUR: 26

SHAAN E PUNJAB: 66

BHAGYA SHREE: 06

SOUTH DELHI: 33

PARAS: 06

BATA CITY: 12

GURGAON: 65

SHRI GANESH: 92

MOHALI: 03

GAZIPUR: 38

ALIGARH GOLD: 16

JAMBO: 61

NEW FARIDABAD: 65

SHALIMAR: 93

NAGPUR: 90

HARYANA TIMES: 45

DISAWER: 11

DEHRADUN: 81

JD DHAMAKA: 89

INDIA BAZAR: 86

UP: 33

MUMBAI BAZAR: 58

KGR GOLD: 51

HINDUSTAN: 01

GOLDSTAR: 04

DELHI CITY: 95

SHRI GANESH: 92

DEHLI LIVE: 11

KASHIPUR: 85

NEW SHRI GANESH: 40

NEW CHANDIGARH: 100

HARYANA BAZAR: 98

ALI GARH: 20

KUBER DELHI: 02

MAA BHAGWATI: 80

SAI SANDHYA: 26

JAMNAPAAR: 97

BADLAPUR: 87

DELHI BAZAR: 26

PUNJAB: 17

KALKA BAZAR: 51

SAI RAM: 09

TAJ: 08

GALI DISAWAR MIX: 33

GUJRAT: 37

SINGAPUR: 84

MAHAKALI EXPRESS: 93

JAI GANGA: 13

DELHI NOON: 58

PATNA CITY: 95

CHOTU TAJ: 80

SHER BAZAR: 33

DELHI GOLD: 13

RAJASTHAN BAZAR: 38

NCR: 63

AJMER KING: 99

Lucknow Gold: 89

MUMBAI CITY: 93

SAMRAT: 78

JAIPUR KING: 35

KURUKSHETRA BAZAR: 92

HARYANA DHAMAKA - HD: 57

SADAR BAJAR: 88

FARIDABAD NOON: 59

RANCHI: 46

SALASAR: 80

INDIA DARBAR: 42

BIKANER SUPER: 52

CHAR MINAR: 11

OLD DELHI: 89

The website features outcomes for several locations, including Delhi Bazar, Delhi State, Goldstar, Lucknow Gold, Mumbai Bazar, Mumbai City, Pune, Ranchi, Sher Bazar, Taj, and UP, in addition to the above mentioned ones.

WHAT IS SATTA KING?

Satta King, also known as Satta Matka, is a game of luck and guess work. One can participate in the game by placing a bet at a nearby shop. However, with the advent of technology and widespread internet availability, this popular game can now be played online by visiting the website or downloading the app on a smartphone.

While many lottery games were outlawed under the Public Gambling Acts of 1867, a few, such as Satta King, and horse racing are deemed legal.

HOW TO PLAY SATTA KING?

To take part in the online game, you need to go to the official website or app and select a number from 00 to 99 to place your bet. The organiser will then randomly pick a number, and if it matches the number you chose and bet on, you will be declared the Satta King.

TYPES OF SATTA KING GAMES

There are several lottery games available on different websites, but the four most popular Satta King games are Disawar Satta King, Ghaziabad Satta King, Gali Satta King, and Faridabad Satta King. The lottery game results are usually published on the website by midnight, with the Gali results being announced at 12:02 a.m. The Disawar and Ranchi results, on the other hand, are typically available at 5 a.m.

HOW TO CHECK SATTA KING RESULTS ONLINE?

Online platforms provide the opportunity to participate in Satta Matka or Satta King by either websites or mobile applications. Placing a bet is the only requirement, and players can check the results by revisiting the site.

HOW TO CLAIM SATTA KING PRIZE?

If you win the Satta King lottery game, you can claim your prize by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the lottery game’s website.

Step 2: Click on the ‘results of Satta today’ link to check the results.

Step 3: If the number that you bet on matches the declared number, you are the winner.

Step 4: Finally, provide your bank account details to receive the prize money.

