Satta Result 2023: Check Winning Numbers for March 20 Satta Matka, Ghaziabad Satta King, Gali Satta King, Faridabad Satta King

SATTA RESULT 2023 LIVE UPDATES: Satta King, also referred to as Satta Matka, is a lottery game that is extensively played in India and accessible to people of all ages, offering them the chance to win rewards. The person who wins the Satta Matka game is crowned as the Satta King. The term “Satta" signifies gambling or betting, while “Matka" means a container utilised for drawing numbers. Every day, an incredible prize of Rs 1 crore is announced. Check winning numbers for March 19 and March 20 below:

HOW TO PLAY SATTA KING?

Satta King is a game of chance that resembles a lottery. The objective is to pick a number between 00 and 99. The game can be played online through websites or mobile applications available on the Play Store, thanks to technological advancements. Alternatively, you can play the game offline by visiting a nearby store. Participation in the game has the potential to yield significant earnings.

TYPES OF SATTA KING GAMES

Several lottery games are available on various websites, but the most popular ones are Disawar Satta King, Ghaziabad Satta King, Gali Satta King, and Faridabad Satta King. The Gali Satta King result is usually declared at 12:02 AM, while the Disawar and Ranchi results are announced at 5 AM.

HOW TO CHECK SATTA KING RESULTS ONLINE?

To check the Satta King result online, you can visit various mobile applications and gambling websites, and access the results from there.

HOW TO CLAIM SATTA KING PRIZE?

To claim your Satta King prize, please follow the instructions below: Visit the website of the online lottery game. Click on the “Satta results for today" option to check the results. If the number you bet on matches the announced result, you will be declared the Satta King and receive the prize. Finally, provide your bank account details to ensure a smooth and hassle-free transfer of the prize money to your account.

