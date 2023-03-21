Satta Result 2023 LIVE: Winning Numbers for March 21 Satta Matka, Ghaziabad Satta King, Gali Satta King, Faridabad Satta King

SATTA RESULT 2023 LIVE UPDATES: Satta King or Satta Matka is a popular form of lottery game in India that is open to people of all ages and offers significant rewards. The individual who wins the game is given the title of Satta King. The term “Satta" denotes betting or gambling, whereas “Matka" refers to the container used to draw numbers. A daily prize of Rs. 1 crore is announced. Check winning numbers for March 20 and March 21 below:

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR MARCH 21

GALI: 68 (Result declared at 12:02 am)

DISAWER: 11

RANCHI: 96

INDIA DARBAR: 54

BIKANER SUPER: 10

CHAR MINAR: 11

OLD DELHI: 89

SALASAR: 50

FARIDABAD: Result at 6:15 pm

GHAZIABAD: Result at 8:40 pm

GALI: Result at 11:40 pm

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR MARCH 20

GALI: 68

GHAZIABAD: 07

FARIDABAD: 80

DUBAI BAZAR: 28

ROYAL SATTA KING: 05

MAA KAALI: 74

PALWAL: 74

BALA JI DADRI: 14

MASURI GOLD: 08

DELHI SK: 05

DELHI SUPER: 25

NEW PUNJAB: 10

NIGHT CITY: 52

NEW GAZIABAD: 62

DELHI GOLD: 64

HYDERABAD: 19

HIMACHAL DAY: 90

PATIYALA: 29

KALKA BAZAR: 83

BADLAPUR: 24

MAA BHAGWATI: 49

SAI SANDHYA: 96

JAMNAPAAR: 66

BATA CITY: 22

GURGAON: 21

SHRI GANESH: 69

KGR GOLD: 97

GOLDSTAR: 33

DEHRADUN: 05

JAMBO: 14

MOHALI: 62

PARAS: 99

NEW FARIDABAD: 53

SHALIMAR: 36

DELHI DAY: 91

NAGPUR: 52

GALI DISAWAR MIX: 21

SAMRAT: 16

KURUKSHETRA BAZAR: 01

SINGAPUR: 01

MAHAKALI EXPRESS: 75

JD DHAMAKA: 88

DELHI CITY: 01

HINDUSTAN: 81

INDIA BAZAR: 96

UP: 81

MUMBAI BAZAR: 64

GOLDSTAR: 33

DISAWER: 72

OLD DELHI: 76

INDIA BAZAR: 96

PUNJAB: 29

DELHI BAZAR: 62

AJMER KING: 23

SHER BAZAR: 18

TAJ: 04

DELHI GOLD: 98

Lucknow Gold: 46

MUMBAI CITY: 75

DELHI BAZAR: 62

JAI GANGA: 86

MAHAKALI EXPRESS: 75

DELHI NOON: 63

PATNA CITY: 68

CHOTU TAJ: 14

FARIDABAD NOON: 98

JAIPUR KING: 57

KURUKSHETRA BAZAR: 01

SAMRAT: 16

RANCHI: 48

INDIA DARBAR: 64

BIKANER SUPER: 03

CHAR MINAR: 72

OLD DELHI: 92

Satta King is a betting game where players wager on numbers ranging from 00 to 99, and the player who bets on the drawn number is declared the winner and earns the coveted title of Satta King. As the game gained popularity, it eventually became known as Satta King.

WHAT IS SATTA KING?

This game is purely based on chance, where players choose a number and place a bet on it. A host randomly selects a number from a pot, and if it matches the player’s chosen number, they win the game and become the Satta King.

With the availability of online platforms and applications, players can now participate in the game conveniently. Alternatively, they can play offline by visiting local stores that offer the game. The outcome of the game determines whether the player wins a substantial amount of money or not.

WHAT ARE THE TYPES OF SATTA KING GAMES?

Players have a variety of options to choose from when playing Satta King games, such as Disawar Satta King, Ghaziabad Satta King, Gali Satta King, and Faridabad Satta King. They place bets on these games every day and eagerly await the outcome of their investments.

Each game has a set time for announcing the results; Disawar Satta King results are announced at 5:00 AM, Faridabad Satta King results at 6:15 PM, Ghaziabad Satta King results at 8:00 PM, and Gali Satta King results at 11:00 PM.

HOW TO PLAY SATTA KING?

To participate in the Satta King lottery, you need to follow some simple steps. Firstly, go to the official lottery website and select the game you want to play. Then, fill out slips with different numbers, choose a lucky number between 00 and 99, and submit all entries. The coordinator will randomly select a number and announce the result. If your chosen number matches the winning number, you will receive a cash prize and the coveted title of Satta King.

HOW TO CHECK SATTA KING RESULTS ONLINE?

To check Satta King results online, there are numerous platforms and websites available. However, it is advisable to visit the official lottery website for the most accurate and current information.

HOW TO COLLECT SATTA KING PRIZE?

If you have won a prize in the Satta King lottery, follow these steps to claim your reward: Place your bet on the online lottery game’s website. Check the results by clicking on the “Satta King today" link. If the announced outcome matches the number you bet on, you are a winner! To claim your prize, you must provide your complete financial information.

