Satta Result 2023: Check Winning Numbers for March 10 Satta Matka, Ghaziabad Satta King, Gali Satta King, Faridabad Satta King

SATTA RESULT 2023 LIVE UPDATES: Satta King, a lottery game in India, is widely popular and falls under the category of gambling. It has gained immense popularity among people of all ages who enjoys playing it. Commonly referred to as Satta Matka, the term Satta refers to betting, while Matka signifies the pot from which numbers are drawn. By participating in this game, individuals have the chance to make big bucks by placing their bets. The result for Rs 1 crore is announced daily, making it all the more exciting. Check winning numbers for MARCH 9 and MARCH 10 below:

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR MARCH 10 ARE:

DISAWER: To be updated soon

MUMBAI CITY: To be updated soon

HARIDWAR: To be updated soon

RANCHI: To be updated soon

INDIA DARBAR: To be updated soon

BIKANER SUPER: To be updated soon

CHAR MINAR: To be updated soon

OLD DELHI: To be updated soon

FARIDABAD: Result at 6:15 pm

GHAZIABAD: Result at 8:40 pm

GALI: Result at 11:40 pm

The website provides results for India Bazar, Lucknow Gold, Delhi Bazar, Mumbai Bazar, Delhi State, Pune, UP, Ranchi, Goldstar, Sher Bazar, Taj, and Mumbai City in addition to the previously mentioned locations.

ALSO READ: Won The Lottery? Here’s 5 Things You Can Do To Ensure Your Financial Security

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR MARCH 9 ARE:

GALI: 63

PUNE: 79

DUBAI BAZAR: 41

GHAZIABAD: 23

FARIDABAD: 32

DELHI SK: 78

MASURI GOLD: 97

KANDLA: 52

DWARKA BAZAR: 33

NIGHT CITY: 18

KTM NIGHT: 80

DELHI SUPER: 15

KANDLA: 52

DELHI SK: 78

NEW PUNJAB: 82

DELHI GOLD: 85

TODAY CHANDIGARH: 35

HYDERABAD: 03

HIMACHAL DAY: 43

NEW FARIDABAD: 06

SOUTH DELHI: 31

PARAS: 46

GAZIPUR: 56

ALIGARH GOLD: 82

SHALIMAR: 75

DELHI DAY: 15

NAGPUR: 50

HINDUSTAN: 88

JD DHAMAKA: 13

PUNJAB DAY: 80

WHITE GOLD: 52

PATNA: 11

SHRI GANESH: 96

DEHLI LIVE: 25

KASHIPUR: 55

ALI GARH: 70

KUBER DELHI: 13

INDIA BAZAR: 45

UP: 11

MUMBAI BAZAR: 78

GOLDSTAR: 69

DISAWER: 26

OLD DELHI: 72

PUNJAB: 82

DELHI BAZAR 51

DELHI STATE: 87

DELHI GOLD: 86

NEW PUNJAB EXPRESS: 63

NEW DELHI BAZAR: 78

RAJASTHAN BAZAR: 73

PATNA CITY: 22

Lucknow Gold: 26

FARIDABAD NOON: 12

HARYANA DHAMAKA - HD: 82

RANCHI: 30

INDIA DARBAR: 39

CHAR MINAR: 26

OLD DELHI: 62

BIKANER SUPER: 48

WHAT IS SATTA KING?

Satta King also referred to as Satta Matka, is a game of chance and guessing that is based entirely on luck. To play the game offline, one can visit a nearby shop and place a wager. However, due to technological advancements and widespread internet availability, this popular game can now be played online by visiting the website or downloading the app on a smartphone.

While many lottery games were banned under the Public Gambling Acts of 1867, a few, such as Satta King, and horse racing are considered legal.

HOW TO PLAY SATTA KING?

To participate in the online game, visit the official website or application and place your bets on a number from 00 to 99. A random number will be selected by the organizer, and if it matches your chosen number and bet, you will be declared the Satta King.

TYPES OF SATTA KING GAMES

These four Satta King games are the most popular among the many lottery games available on various websites - Disawar Satta King, Ghaziabad Satta King, Gali Satta King, and Faridabad Satta King. The lottery game results are published on the website by midnight. The Gali results are usually announced at 12:02 a.m., while the Disawar and Ranchi results are available at 5 a.m.

HOW TO CHECK SATTA KING RESULTS ONLINE?

One can participate in Satta Matka or Satta King through online platforms by either visiting their relevant websites or downloading mobile applications. Placing a bet is all that is required, and the player can check the results by returning to the site.

HOW TO CLAIM SATTA KING PRIZE?

To claim the prize for Satta King, follow these steps if you win:

Step 1: Visit the lottery game’s website.

Step 2: Check the results by clicking on the ‘results of Satta today’ link.

Step 3: If the number you bet on matches the declared number, you are the winner.

Step 4: Lastly, provide your bank details to receive the prize money in your account.

Read all the Latest India News here