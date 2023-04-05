Satta Result 2023 Live Updates: Check Winning Numbers for April 5 Satta King Game

SATTA RESULT 2023 LIVE UPDATES: Satta King or Satta Matka, a lottery game that enjoys widespread popularity in India, is favored by individuals of different age groups. Participants engage in gambling by choosing numbers from a container called Matka. The game presents a daily prize sum of Rs 1 crore, and the results for Wednesday, April 5, are provided below.

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR APRIL 5 ARE

DISAWER: 27

Gali: 50 (Result declared at 12:02 am)

RANCHI: 72

BIKANER SUPER: 24

INDIA DARBAR: 89

CHAR MINAR: 27

OLD DELHI: 23

FARIDABAD: Result at 6:15 pm

GHAZIABAD: Result at 8:40 pm

GALI: Result at 11:40 pm

The website provides access to the results of different locations including India Bazar, Lucknow Gold, Delhi Bazar, Mumbai Bazar, Delhi State, Pune, Uttar Pradesh, Ranchi, Goldstar, Sher Bazar, Taj, Mumbai City, and more.

WHAT IS SATTA KING?

Despite the Public Gambling Act of 1867, which prohibited many forms of lottery games in India, Satta King and horse racing continue to enjoy significant popularity in the country. Players can wager money in the hopes of winning substantial sums. Those keen on participating in Satta King have the option of playing offline by visiting a nearby store or online by downloading the mobile application or visiting the official website.

HOW TO PLAY SATTA KING?

Satta King is a game that involves speculation and luck, where individuals place wagers on a number ranging from 00 to 99 via a designated website or application. The game’s administrator randomly selects a number, and if it corresponds to the number bet on by a participant, they emerge as the winner.

TYPES OF SATTA KING GAMES

There are various versions of the game available on several websites, among which Disawar Satta King, Ghaziabad Satta King, Gali Satta King, and Faridabad Satta King are the most in-demand. The outcome of these games is declared at different timings, with the Gali results being announced at 12:02 a.m. and the Disawar and Ranchi results being released at 5 a.m.

HOW TO CHECK SATTA KING RESULTS ONLINE?

On websites and mobile apps, users can play games like Satta King and Satta Matka, enabling them to both place bets and check the results on the same platform.

HOW TO APPLY FOR THE SATTA KING PRIZE

In case you win, kindly follow these guidelines to claim your prize:

1. Visit the lottery game’s website.

2. Select the “Satta today’s results" link to verify the outcomes.

3. If your chosen number matches the result, then you are the lucky winner.

4. To obtain your prize money, you must furnish your bank account details.

