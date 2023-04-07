Satta Result 2023: Winning Numbers for April 7 Satta Matka, Ghaziabad Satta King, Gali Satta King, Faridabad Satta King, Disawar Satta King

SATTA RESULT 2023: Satta Matka, a widely known lottery game in India, is played by individuals of all age groups. It comprises placing bets on lucky numbers obtained from a pot named “Matka." The participants who play this game have the possibility of winning a grand prize of Rs 1 crore and the winner is given the title of Satta King. The results for Friday, April 7, are given below:

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR APRIL 7 ARE

DISAWER: To be updated soon

MUMBAI CITY: To be updated soon

HARIDWAR: To be updated soon

RANCHI: To be updated soon

INDIA DARBAR: To be updated soon

BIKANER SUPER: To be updated soon

CHAR MINAR: To be updated soon

OLD DELHI: To be updated soon

FARIDABAD: Result at 6:15 pm

GHAZIABAD: Result at 8:40 pm

GALI: Result at 11:40 pm

The website presents results for various locations, which include Delhi Bazar, Delhi State, Goldstar, Lucknow Gold, Mumbai Bazar, Mumbai City, Pune, Ranchi, Sher Bazar, Taj, and UP, among others.

WHAT IS SATTA KING?

Satta King is a game of chance that involves choosing a number between 00 and 99. It is now possible to play the game online through various websites and apps, or by visiting a nearby physical store.

HOW TO PLAY SATTA KING?

To participate in Satta King, visit an authorized website and select a number within the given range. Afterwards, wait for the game organizer to declare the winning number. If your chosen number matches the winning number, you will be declared the winner and awarded a significant prize.

TYPES OF SATTA KING GAMES

To enrich your gaming experience, you can explore various Satta King games available on different websites. Some popular options are Disawar Satta King, Ghaziabad Satta King, Gali Satta King, and Faridabad Satta King. It’s important to note that the Gali result is typically announced at midnight, while the Disawar and Ranchi results are usually declared at 5 AM.

HOW TO CHECK SATTA KING RESULTS ONLINE?

To verify if you have won the Satta King lottery, you can either visit websites or download mobile apps that feature the game. Once you have accessed the results page, you can easily check the results.

HOW TO CLAIM SATTA KING PRIZE?

1. Visit the online lottery website where you played the game.

2. Go to the section labelled “Satta today’s results" and check if your numbers match the winning numbers.

3. If your chosen numbers match the winning combination, you will be declared the Satta King.

4. To receive your winnings without delay, provide your banking details.

