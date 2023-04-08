Satta Result 2023: Winning Numbers for April 8 Satta Matka, Ghaziabad Satta King, Gali Satta King, Faridabad Satta King, Disawar Satta King

SATTA RESULT 2023: Satta King, a popular lottery game in India, offers a large cash prize to its winner. The game, also known as Satta Matka, involves betting on numbers drawn from a pot called “Matka." The daily prize money for this game is Rs 1 crore. The lucky numbers for Saturday, April 8 are provided below.

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR APRIL 8 ARE

DISAWER: 22

Gali: 57 (Result declared at 12:02 am)

RANCHI: 22

INDIA DARBAR: 97

BIKANER SUPER: 46

CHAR MINAR: 22

OLD DELHI: 81

FARIDABAD: Result at 6:15 pm

GHAZIABAD: Result at 8:40 pm

GALI: Result at 11:40 pm

Results for a variety of games for different locations like India Bazar, Lucknow Gold, Delhi Bazar, Mumbai Bazar, Delhi State, Pune, UP, Ranchi, Goldstar, Sher Bazar, Taj, Mumbai City, and more can be found.

ALSO READ: Won The Lottery? Here’s 5 Things You Can Do To Ensure Your Financial Security

WHAT IS SATTA KING?

Satta King refers to a type of gambling that involves a lottery game where individuals depend on chance and prediction to win money quickly. People can participate in this game by either visiting a nearby local shop where Satta Matka or Satta King is played in person, or by playing online via the official website or mobile app.

HOW TO PLAY SATTA KING?

The game of Satta King is uncomplicated, as it allows players to place bets on a number between 00 and 99 using either online or offline methods. Once the bets are placed, a random number is selected by the game organiser and announced. If the number chosen by the player matches the one announced, then that participant is declared the winner, also known as the Satta King.

TYPES OF SATTA KING GAMES

Different websites offer a range of Satta King games, with the most popular ones including Disawar Satta King, Ghaziabad Satta King, Gali Satta King, and Faridabad Satta King. The Gali result is announced at 12:02 AM, and the Disawar and Ranchi results are made public at 5 AM, making the results available by midnight.

HOW TO CHECK SATTA KING RESULT ONLINE?

If you wish to check the Satta King result online, you can do so easily through mobile applications or websites. This lottery game is enjoyed by people of all ages and can be played either online or offline. To participate, simply visit the official website, place your bet, and wait for the results to be announced.

HOW TO CLAIM SATTA KING PRIZE?

Claiming your prize is a straightforward process if you happen to be the lucky winner. Begin by visiting the lottery game’s online page and selecting the ‘today’s Satta results’ link to confirm that your number matches the winning combination. Once confirmed, provide your relevant bank account information to receive the prize money.

Read all the Latest India News here