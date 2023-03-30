Satta Result 2023: Winning Numbers for March 30 Satta Matka, Ghaziabad Satta King, Gali Satta King, Faridabad Satta King, Disawar Satta King

SATTA RESULT 2023 LIVE UPDATES: Satta King has announced the winning numbers for Thursday, March 30, which has become a highly popular lottery game among enthusiasts across India. To participate in the game, players choose numbers from a pot called Matka and place bets, with the ultimate champion being declared as Satta King. The game currently offers a daily prize of Rs. 1 crore through a drawing. Check winning numbers for March 29 and March 30 below:

SATTA RESULT: LUCKY NUMBERS FOR MARCH 30

Gali: 19 (Result declared at 12:02 am)

DISAWER: 39

RANCHI: 39

INDIA DARBAR: 36

CHAR MINAR: 39

OLD DELHI: 87

FARIDABAD: Result at 6 pm

GAZIYABAD: Result at 8:40 pm

GALI: Result at 11:40 pm

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR MARCH 29 ARE

GALI: 19

GHAZIABAD: 79

FARIDABAD: 17

DISAWER: 76

HINDUSTAN: 07

INDIA BAZAR: 21

UP: 69

MUMBAI BAZAR: 99

JD DHAMAKA: 42

GOLDSTAR: 94

OLD DELHI: 83

PUNJAB: 74

TAJ: 66

SAI RAM: 75

MAA BHAGWATI: 72

JAMNAPAAR: 78

SAI SANDHYA: 51

BADLAPUR: 09

DELHI BAZAR: 91

JAI GANGA: 61

MAHAKALI EXPRESS: 65

DELHI NOON: 16

GUJRAT: 26

PATNA CITY: 93

CHOTU TAJ: 59

RANCHI: 45

INDIA DARBAR: 99

BIKANER SUPER: 44

CHAR MINAR: 76

OLD DELHI: 24

WHAT IS SATTA KING?

Satta King is a game of luck in which a number ranging from 00 to 99 is chosen, and it can now be played online through different websites and apps, or by physically visiting a nearby store.

HOW TO PLAY SATTA KING?

To play Satta King, you may go to the authorized website and select a number within the prescribed range. Following that, you must wait for the game organizer to announce the winning number. If your chosen number matches the winning number, you will be declared the winner and will receive a substantial prize.

TYPES OF SATTA KING GAMES

You can enhance your gaming experience by exploring a variety of Satta King games offered on different websites. Some of the popular choices include Disawar Satta King, Ghaziabad Satta King, Gali Satta King, and Faridabad Satta King. Keep in mind that the Gali result is typically announced at midnight, while the Disawar and Ranchi results are generally declared at 5 AM.

HOW TO CHECK SATTA KING RESULTS ONLINE?

To check whether you have won the Satta King lottery, you can visit websites or download mobile apps that feature the game. Simply navigate to the results page to check the outcomes.

HOW TO CLAIM SATTA KING PRIZE?

To receive your Satta King prize, complete the following steps: Access the online lottery website for the game. Navigate to the “Satta today’s results" section and verify the numbers displayed. If the numbers you selected match the winning numbers, you have won the title of Satta King. To claim your winnings promptly, submit your banking information.

