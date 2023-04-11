Satta Result 2023: Winning Numbers for April 11 Satta Matka, Ghaziabad Satta King, Gali Satta King, Faridabad Satta King, Disawar Satta King

SATTA RESULT 11 APRIL, 2023:Satta King, also known as Satta Matka, is a lottery game widely played in India that offers significant rewards and is open to people of all ages. The winner of the game is called the Satta King. The term “Satta" denotes betting or gambling, while “Matka" refers to the container used for drawing the lucky numbers. The game offers daily prizes of Rs. 1 crore. Check lucky numbers for April 10 and April 11 below.

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR APRIL 11 ARE

DISAWER: 82

Gali: 97 (Result declared at 12:02 am)

RANCHI: 03

INDIA DARBAR: 07

BIKANER SUPER: 41

CHAR MINAR: 82

OLD DELHI: 57

FARIDABAD: Result at 6 pm

GHAZIABAD: Result at 8:40 pm

GALI: Result at 11:40 pm

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR APRIL 10 ARE

FARIDABAD: 51

GHAZIABAD: 63

DISAWER: 15

HINDUSTAN: 08

INDIA BAZAR: 48

MUMBAI BAZAR: 44

GOLDSTAR: 30

UP: 49

PUNJAB DAY: 49

WHITE GOLD: 50

SHRI GANESH: 67

DEHLI LIVE: 90

KASHIPUR: 34

ALI GARH: 28

KUBER DELHI: 18

GALI DISAWAR MIX: 95

RANCHI: 23

INDIA DARBAR: 72

BIKANER SUPER: 35

CHAR MINAR: 15

OLD DELHI: 21

In Satta King, players place bets on numbers ranging from 00 to 99 in a gambling game, and the person who correctly predicts the winning number is crowned the Satta King. With its growing popularity, the game has become closely associated with the name Satta King.

WHAT IS SATTA KING?

The game involves players choosing a number and placing a bet on it, with the results being solely determined by luck. A host randomly picks a number from a pool, and if it matches the player’s selected number, they emerge as the winner and receive the title of Satta King. The game can be conveniently played on digital platforms and applications, or alternatively, by physically visiting local stores that provide access to the game. The player’s winnings are determined by the results of the game.

WHAT ARE THE TYPES OF SATTA KING GAMES?

Players can participate in a variety of Satta King games, which include Disawar Satta King, Ghaziabad Satta King, Gali Satta King, and Faridabad Satta King. On a daily basis, players place bets on these games and eagerly await the results.

The results for each game are announced at specific times: Disawar Satta King results are declared at 5:00 AM, Faridabad Satta King results at 6:15 PM, Ghaziabad Satta King results at 8:00 PM, and Gali Satta King results at 11:00 PM.

HOW TO PLAY SATTA KING?

In order to participate in the Satta King lottery, you need to adhere to a simple set of guidelines. Initially, you should access the official lottery website and choose the game you wish to play. Next, complete the entry slips by selecting various numbers and a lucky number from 00 to 99.

Finally, submit all your entries, and the organizer will randomly select a number and reveal the results. If the number you picked matches the winning number, you will be bestowed with the coveted title of Satta King and receive a monetary reward.

HOW TO CHECK SATTA KING RESULTS ONLINE?

One can check the Satta King results on various online platforms and websites, but it is advisable to refer to the official lottery website for accurate and current information.

HOW TO COLLECT SATTA KING PRIZE?

Place your bet on an online lottery game website. Look for the “Satta King today" link for the results. If your number matches the announced results, you have won. To receive your prize, you need to provide your complete financial information.

