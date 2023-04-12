Satta Result 2023: Winning Numbers for April 12 Satta Matka, Ghaziabad Satta King, Gali Satta King, Faridabad Satta King, Disawar Satta King

SATTA RESULT 12 APRIL, 2023: Satta King or Satta Matka, a lottery game that has gained immense popularity in India, is enjoyed by people from various age groups. Players participate in the game by selecting numbers from a container called Matka. Check lucky numbers for April 11 and April 12 below.

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR APRIL 12 ARE

DISAWER: 95

Gali: 35 (Result declared at 12:02 am)

RANCHI: 31

INDIA DARBAR: 30

BIKANER SUPER: 18

CHAR MINAR: 95

OLD DELHI: 59

FARIDABAD: Result at 6:15 pm

GHAZIABAD: Result at 8:40 pm

GALI: Result at 11:40 pm

Access to results from various locations such as India Bazar, Lucknow Gold, Delhi Bazar, Mumbai Bazar, Delhi State, Pune, Uttar Pradesh, Ranchi, Goldstar, Sher Bazar, Taj, Mumbai City, and others is provided by the website.

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR APRIL 11 ARE

GHAZIABAD: 67

FARIDABAD: 20

GALI: 35

DISAWER: 82

DELHI GOLD: 85

HIMACHAL DAY: 36

NEW FARIDABAD: 27

SOUTH DELHI: 00

GAZIPUR: 99

ALIGARH GOLD: 85

HYDERABAD: 03

HINDUSTAN: 59

MUMBAI BAZAR: 79

JD DHAMAKA: 82

INDIA BAZAR: 43

GOLDSTAR: 73

SHRI GANESH: 47

DEHLI LIVE: 14

KASHIPUR: 14

NEW SHRI GANESH: 61

NEW CHANDIGARH: 17

HARYANA BAZAR: 43

ALI GARH: 79

KUBER DELHI: 05

DELHI BAZAR: 30

TAJ: 97

SAI RAM: 48

JAI GANGA: 67

MAHAKALI EXPRESS: 09

DELHI NOON: 10

GUJRAT: 45

PATNA CITY: 55

PUNJAB:34

CHOTU TAJ: 05

GALI DISAWAR MIX: 79

KURUKSHETRA BAZAR 71

JAIPUR KING 12

MAA BHAGWATI 77

SAI SANDHYA 28

BADLAPUR 85

KALKA BAZAR 44

Gali: 97 (Result declared at 12:02 am)

RANCHI: 03

INDIA DARBAR: 07

BIKANER SUPER: 41

CHAR MINAR: 82

OLD DELHI: 57

WHAT IS SATTA KING?

The game involves players choosing a number and placing a bet on it, with the results being solely determined by luck. A host randomly picks a number from a pool, and if it matches the player’s selected number, they emerge as the winner and receive the title of Satta King. The game can be conveniently played on digital platforms and applications, or alternatively, by physically visiting local stores that provide access to the game. The player’s winnings are determined by the results of the game.

WHAT ARE THE TYPES OF SATTA KING GAMES?

Players can participate in a variety of Satta King games, which include Disawar Satta King, Ghaziabad Satta King, Gali Satta King, and Faridabad Satta King. On a daily basis, players place bets on these games and eagerly await the results.

The results for each game are announced at specific times: Disawar Satta King results are declared at 5:00 AM, Faridabad Satta King results at 6:15 PM, Ghaziabad Satta King results at 8:00 PM, and Gali Satta King results at 11:00 PM.

HOW TO PLAY SATTA KING?

In order to participate in the Satta King lottery, you need to adhere to a simple set of guidelines. Initially, you should access the official lottery website and choose the game you wish to play. Next, complete the entry slips by selecting various numbers and a lucky number from 00 to 99.

Finally, submit all your entries, and the organizer will randomly select a number and reveal the results. If the number you picked matches the winning number, you will be bestowed with the coveted title of Satta King and receive a monetary reward.

HOW TO CHECK SATTA KING RESULTS ONLINE?

One can check the Satta King results on various online platforms and websites, but it is advisable to refer to the official lottery website for accurate and current information.

HOW TO COLLECT SATTA KING PRIZE?

Place your bet on an online lottery game website. Look for the “Satta King today" link for the results. If your number matches the announced results, you have won. To receive your prize, you need to provide your complete financial information.

