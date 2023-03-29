Satta Result 2023: Winning Numbers for March 29 Satta Matka, Ghaziabad Satta King, Gali Satta King, Faridabad Satta King, Disawar Satta King

SATTA RESULT 2023 LIVE UPDATES: Satta King or Satta Matka is a lottery game that enjoys popularity among people of different age groups in India. Players select numbers from a container called Matka, and the game involves gambling. The game offers daily prize money of Rs 1 crore. The four main games are: Disawar Satta King, Ghaziabad Satta King, Gali Satta King, and Faridabad Satta King. Check winning numbers for March 28 and March 29 below:

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR MARCH 29 ARE

GALI: 48 (Result declared at 12:02 am)

DISAWER: 76

RANCHI: 45

INDIA DARBAR: 99

BIKANER SUPER: 44

CHAR MINAR: 76

OLD DELHI: 24

FARIDABAD: Result at 6:15 pm

GHAZIABAD: Result at 8:40 pm

GALI: Result at 11:40 pm

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR MARCH 28

GALI: 48

GHAZIABAD: 79

FARIDABAD: 23

DISAWER: 96

DUBAI BAZAR: 32

MASURI GOLD: 43

HINDUSTAN: 77

INDIA BAZAR: 53

MUMBAI BAZAR: 62

JD DHAMAKA: 97

GOLDSTAR: 61

UP: 40

PUNJAB DAY: 73

WHITE GOLD: 44

SHRI GANESH: 61

DEHLI LIVE: 95

KASHIPUR: 61

ALI GARH: 17

KUBER DELHI: 35

DELHI GOLD: 20

NEW PUNJAB EXPRESS: 55

RAJASTHAN BAZAR: 86

PATNA CITY: 07

SINGAPUR: 89

GALI DISAWAR MIX: 95

RANCHI: 36

INDIA DARBAR: 94

CHAR MINAR: 96

OLD DELHI: 69

SALASAR: 02

The website grants entry to outcomes for numerous locations, encompassing India Bazar, Lucknow Gold, Delhi Bazar, Mumbai Bazar, Delhi State, Pune, Uttar Pradesh, Ranchi, Goldstar, Sher Bazar, Taj, Mumbai City, and others.

WHAT IS SATTA KING?

Satta King is a popular game in India, along with horse racing, despite the Public Gambling Act of 1867, which outlawed many lottery games in the country. Satta King players place bets in the hope of winning large sums of money. Those who wish to play can do so offline by visiting a nearby store or online by downloading the mobile app or visiting the official website.

HOW TO PLAY SATTA KING?

Satta King is a game that involves chance and speculation, wherein players place bets on a number between 00 and 99 through an authorized website or application. The game’s administrator randomly selects a number, and if it corresponds to the number picked by a player, the lucky person emerges as the winner.

TYPES OF SATTA KING GAMES

Numerous websites offer distinct types of this game, including the renowned Disawar Satta King, Ghaziabad Satta King, Gali Satta King, and Faridabad Satta King. The results for these games are declared at different times, with the Gali results being announced at 12:02 a.m. and the Disawar and Ranchi results being declared at 5 a.m.

HOW TO CHECK SATTA KING RESULTS ONLINE?

Websites and mobile applications offer Satta King and Satta Matka games, which allow users to place bets and check results on the same platform.

HOW TO APPLY FOR THE SATTA KING PRIZE

In case you win the Satta King prize, please follow these guidelines to claim your prize:

Go to the lottery game’s website. Click on the “Satta today’s results" link to review the results. If the results match the number you bet on, you are the winner. To receive your prize money, you need to provide your bank account details.

