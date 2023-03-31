Satta Result 2023: Winning Numbers for March 31 Satta Matka, Ghaziabad Satta King, Gali Satta King, Faridabad Satta King, Disawar Satta King

SATTA RESULT 2023 LIVE UPDATES: Satta Matka, a well-liked lottery game in India, is enjoyed by individuals of various age groups. Commonly known as Satta King, the game involves placing bets on lucky numbers drawn from a pot named “Matka." By taking part in this game, individuals get the opportunity to win a substantial prize amount of Rs 1 crore. Check winning numbers for March 30 and March 31 below:

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR MARCH 31 ARE

Gali: 75 (Result declared at 12:02 am)

DISAWER: 08

RANCHI: 39

BIKANER SUPER: 54

INDIA DARBAR: 01

CHAR MINAR: 08

OLD DELHI: 35

FARIDABAD: Result at 6:15 pm

GHAZIABAD: Result at 8:40 pm

GALI: Result at 11:40 pm

The website displays results for different locations, including Delhi Bazar, Delhi State, Goldstar, Lucknow Gold, Mumbai Bazar, Mumbai City, Pune, Ranchi, Sher Bazar, Taj, and UP, in addition to the ones mentioned earlier.

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR MARCH 30

GALI: 75

GAZIYABAD: 01

FARIDABAD: 57

DISAWER: 39

JD DHAMAKA: 60

HINDUSTAN: 76

INDIA BAZAR: 70

UP: 36

MUMBAI BAZAR: 57

GOLDSTAR: 51

PUNJAB DAY: 46

WHITE GOLD: 51

PATNA: 19

SHRI GANESH: 55

DEHLI LIVE: 43

KASHIPUR: 01

ALI GARH: 35

KUBER DELHI: 39

NCR: 40

DELHI GOLD: 07

KURUKSHETRA BAZAR: 26

JAIPUR KING: 44

RANCHI: 39

INDIA DARBAR: 36

CHAR MINAR: 39

OLD DELHI: 87

WHAT IS SATTA KING?

Satta King, also known as Satta Matka, is a game of chance and speculation where players place bets at nearby shops. However, with the widespread availability of the internet and the advancement of technology, the game can now be played online through a website or smartphone app.

While several lottery games have been prohibited under the Public Gambling Acts of 1867, some, including Satta King and horse racing, are still legal.

HOW TO PLAY SATTA KING?

To participate in the virtual game, you must go to the official website or app and pick a number between 00 and 99 as your bet. The game’s administrator will subsequently choose a number at random, and if it matches the number you selected and wagered on, you will be declared the Satta King.

TYPES OF SATTA KING GAMES

Different websites offer various versions of Satta King games, but the four most widely played are Disawar Satta King, Ghaziabad Satta King, Gali Satta King, and Faridabad Satta King. The lottery game results are usually published on the website by midnight, with the Gali results announced precisely at 12:02 a.m. Conversely, the Disawar and Ranchi results are typically accessible by 5 a.m.

HOW TO CHECK SATTA KING RESULTS ONLINE?

Participating in Satta Matka or Satta King is accessible through online platforms like websites and mobile apps. All one needs to do is place a bet and revisit the site to check the outcome.

HOW TO CLAIM SATTA KING PRIZE?

If you have won the Satta King lottery game prize, follow these simple steps to claim it:

Step 1: Visit the lottery game’s website.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Satta today’s results’ link to view the declared numbers.

Step 3: If the number you have bet on matches the announced number, you have won the game.

Step 4: Submit your bank account details to receive the prize money.

