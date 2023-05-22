Satyendar Jain Taken to Safdarjung Hospital Days After Filing Bail Plea on Health Grounds

AAP leader and Delhi’s former Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who is lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with a money-laundering case, was on Monday taken to Safdurjung Hospital after his health deteriorated in the cell.

Jain, who recently complained about his health condition and sought bail on these grounds, was taken to the hospital after his health deteriorated However, it is yet not clear if he will be admitted to the hospital.

As per an exclusive image obtained by News18 from Safdarjung Hospital, Jain could be seen sitting on a bench surrounded by police officials.

This comes just days after Satyendar Jain’s lawyer filed a bail plea before the Supreme Court claiming that his client is facing extreme health conditions and has “become a skeleton."

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Jain, said the former minister has lost 35 kg and virtually became a skeleton. He is also suffering from various ailments.

A bench of Justices AS Bopanna and Hima Kohli issued notice to the ED and granted liberty to Jain to move before the vacation bench for relief.

Earlier, on April 6, the Delhi High Court dismissed the bail plea of Jain in a money laundering case noting the witnesses’ claim that he was the conceptualiser, initiator and fund provider in the alleged crime.

top videos

The high court said the senior AAP leader was an influential person having the potential to tamper with evidence.

The ED had arrested Jain in the money laundering case based on a CBI FIR registered against him in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act.