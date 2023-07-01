CHANGE LANGUAGE
SBI CFO Charanjit Surinder Singh Attra Resigns; New Directors Appointed to Central Board
1-MIN READ

SBI CFO Charanjit Surinder Singh Attra Resigns; New Directors Appointed to Central Board

Published By: Rohit

PTI

Last Updated: July 01, 2023, 05:24 IST

Mumbai, India

In another filing, State Bank of India informed about appointment of four director on the bank’s central board for a period of three years

State Bank of India (SBI) on Monday said its Chief Financial Officer Charanjit Surinder Singh Attra has put in his papers.

”… we submit that Charanjit Surinder Singh Attra, Chief Financial Officer, has resigned from the services of the bank, the resignation is accepted by the appropriate authority with effect from close of the business hours on 30th June 2023,” the bank said in a filing to stock exchanges.

In another filing, the country’s largest lender informed about appointment of four director on the bank’s central board for a period of three years.

Two of the directors, Ketan Shivji Vikamsey and Mrugank Madhukar Paranjape, have been re-elected.

The other two directors who have appointed are Rajesh Kumar Dubey and Dharmendra Singh Shekhawat.

Shares of SBI shares rose 5 per cent to close at Rs 572.80 apiece on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
