1-MIN READ

SBI MD Swaminathan Janakiraman Appointed As RBI Deputy Guv

Reported By: Namit Singh Sengar

News18.com

Last Updated: June 20, 2023, 16:11 IST

New Delhi, India

Swaminathan Janakiraman (File photo)

Swaminathan Janakiraman (File photo)

The government on Tuesday appointed Swaminathan Janakiraman as a deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India for three years from the date of joining.

Janakiraman, currently the managing director of State Bank of India, will succeed Mahesh Kumar Jain, whose tenure ends on June 22.

Jain was appointed as a deputy governor in June 2018 for three years. He was re-appointed in June 2021 for a further two-year period.

Jain is in-charge of the department of supervision, financial inclusion and development, consumer education and protection, among others.

The deputy governor portfolios, however, can see a tweak from time to time.

Currently, Janakiraman is responsible for SBI’s Corporate Banking and Subsidiaries vertical. In the immediately prior assignment, he was overseeing Bank’s Risk Management, Regulatory Compliance and Stressed Assets verticals.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Namit Singh Sengar
Namit is Senior Sub Editor in the business vertical of News18.com. With over five years of experience, he covers personal finance, brands and economy....Read More
first published:June 20, 2023, 16:11 IST
last updated:June 20, 2023, 16:11 IST