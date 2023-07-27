SC Allows Extension of ED Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra's Term Till September 15

The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed ED Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra to continue in the post till September 15 in lieu of “national interest". On Wednesday, the Centre moved the apex court seeking Mishra’s continuance till October 15, saying his absence during the ongoing FATF review will adversely impact India’s national interests.

This came days after the apex court held as “illegal" the repeated extensions granted to Mishra.

The Centre also emphasised that Mishra, 63, has been engaged in the preparation of documents and fulfilling other requirements for mutual evaluation since the beginning of the year 2020 and, accordingly, his continuation in this arduous and delicate process at this “critical stage" is essential. The Financial Action Task Force(FATF) is a global body that leads action to tackle money laundering and terror financing.

A bench of Justices BR Gavai, Vikram Nath and Sanjay Karol had said in view of the peer review being conducted by the FATF this year and to enable smooth transition, Mishra’s tenure will be till July 31.

During the hearing, the top court questioned the Centre for seeking an extension and asked if the entire department is “full of incompetent people" except the incumbent chief.

“Are we not giving a picture that there is no other person and the entire department is full of incompetent people?" the bench told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre.

The 1984-batch IRS officer was otherwise to remain in office till November 18, 2023, according to the notification issued by the government.

Mishra was first appointed the ED director for two years on November 19, 2018. Later, by an order dated November 13, 2020, the central government modified the appointment letter retrospectively and his two-year term was changed to three years.

The government also promulgated an ordinance last year under which the tenure of the ED and CBI chiefs could be extended by up to three years after the mandated term of two years.

In the order, the apex court said, “We had held the extension to be illegal. However, taking into consideration the requirement of a smooth transition and concern expressed by the Union of India regarding the FATF review we permitted R2 (Sanjay Kumar Mishra) to continue till July 31. MA has been filed seeking directions for permitting R2 to continue to be in office till October 15.”

“We have heard the SG and the ASG on behalf of UOI. The SG submitted that FATF is an ongoing process and since R2 is heading ED for a number of years, in order to maintain continuity of review it’s necessary for him to continue till October 15. The ongoing process requires an exchange of communication, consultation etc. he further submitted that the country’s rating is dependent on the said peer review. He submitted that the FATF review has direct relation at the international level. Raju supplemented SGs argument. He submitted that money laundering & terror financing are the most fundamental aspects of the FATF review. Since ML & TF is directly dealt by ED, it is necessary for R2 to continue till the period mentioned,” the order said.

However, the apex court clarified no further application shall be entertained and he will cease to be ED director at midnight of 15-16 September 2023.

(with inputs from PTI)