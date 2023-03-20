SC Candidate Row: Kerala HC Cancels Election of CPI(M) MLA from Devikulam Seat Over Fake Certificate

The Kerala High Court on Monday cancelled the 2021 elections held in the Devikulam constituency reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC) to the Kerala Assembly.

The court found that the elected candidate Anthony Raja alias A. Raja of CPI(M) did not actually belong to the SC category. The court accepted a plea filed by Congress candidate D Kumar and announced that the elections would be annulled.

According to the plea, Anthony Raja was born to Anthony and Esther, members of the CSI church at Mattupetti Kundala east division in Munnar. Raja and his parents were baptised in this church. He is married to a Christian woman. The marriage was solemnised in the same church. Raja’s mother was cremated according to Christian rituals. The family goes to church regularly’.

According to D Kumar’s plea, 38-year-old Raja who belongs to the Other Eligible Community (OEC) category reportedly submitted a fake certificate which claimed that he belonged to the Paraya caste.

Raja - a state committee member of DYFI and a lawyer at Devikulam court - had defeated Kumar by a margin of 7,848 votes in the 2021 polls.

A Raja’s counsel said they would make an appeal in the Supreme court against the HC order.

Incidentally, the first ever case of a court cancelling elections in Kerala was also from the same Devikulam constituency.

In 1957, the court had cancelled the election of Communist Party of India leader Rosamma Punnoos, who was elected from the Devikulam (General) Constituency.

She was re-elected in the 1958 by-election, making her the first person to be sworn in as a member of the Assembly. She was also the first MLA in India to lose her seat following a court order.

