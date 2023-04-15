CHANGE LANGUAGE
SC Collegium Recommends Three Delhi Judicial Officers' Names for HC Judgeship
1-MIN READ

SC Collegium Recommends Three Delhi Judicial Officers' Names for HC Judgeship

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: April 15, 2023, 09:36 IST

New Delhi, India

Supreme Court of India. ((File photo/Reuters)

The Collegium took note of the opinion of consultee apex court judges, whose parent High Court is the Delhi High Court, while clearing the names

The Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud has recommended to the Centre names of three judicial officers for their appointment as Delhi High Court judges.

The Collegium, also comprising senior judges, Justice S K Kaul and Justice K M Joseph, recommended the names of Girish Kathpalia, Dharmesh Sharma and Manoj Jain, all Delhi court judicial officers, for appointment as high court judges, according to the apex court statement.

The Collegium took note of the opinion of consultee apex court judges, whose parent High Court is the Delhi High Court, while clearing the names.

They were recommended after the Intelligence Bureau reported that these Delhi court judicial officers have good personal and professional records.

