CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Weather TodayParliament Monsoon SessionManipur NewsPM ModiAnju
Home » India » SC Grants Bail to Activists Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Ferreira in Elgar Parishad-Maoist Links Case
1-MIN READ

SC Grants Bail to Activists Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Ferreira in Elgar Parishad-Maoist Links Case

Published By: Asmita Ravi Shankar

PTI

Last Updated: July 28, 2023, 14:46 IST

New Delhi, India

The activists had moved the top court against a Bombay High Court order rejecting their bail pleas. (File: News18)

The activists had moved the top court against a Bombay High Court order rejecting their bail pleas. (File: News18)

The SC also directed the two activists to use one mobile each and let the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is probing the case, know their addresses

The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to activists Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, noting that they have been in custody for five years.

A bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Sudhanshu Dhulia said Gonsalves and Ferreira shall not leave Maharashtra and surrender their passports to the police.

It also directed the two activists to use one mobile each and let the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is probing the case, know their addresses.

The activists had moved the top court against a Bombay High Court order rejecting their bail pleas.

The case pertains to the Elgar Parishad conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017, which according to the Pune police was funded by Maoists.

The inflammatory speeches made there led to violence at the Koregaon-Bhima war memorial in Pune the next day, police had alleged.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
Tags:
  1. elgar parishad maoist link
  2. supreme court
first published:July 28, 2023, 14:46 IST
last updated:July 28, 2023, 14:46 IST