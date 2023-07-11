SC Grants Centre Time Till October To Decide on Provisions of Places of Worship Act

The Supreme Court has granted more time to Centre to decide on the provisions of the Places of Worship Act. While presenting Centre’s side, the solicitor general said the matter is under consideration and given the subject matter and the nature of issue involved, it will take some more time.

The court has given time till October 31 for Centre to decide its stand on the case. On previous occasions, also the top court had granted time to the Centre to file a response.

The Supreme Court had earlier posted the matter for hearing in July against a batch of petitions challenging certain provisions of the Places of Worship (Special Provision) Act, 1991, that prohibit the filing of a lawsuit to reclaim a place of worship or seek a change in its character from what prevailed on August 15, 1947.

A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justice JB Pardiwala had directed that the matter shall be listed before a three-judge bench for a hearing in July.

At that time, the apex court was informed the Centre has not replied yet to the pleas. The bench said the Central government may file its reply in the meantime.