CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Karnataka ElectionTamil Nadu Hooch TragedyChennai Electricity Raghav ChadhaDwarka Expressway Accident
Home » India » SC Refuses to Entertain Plea on Cleaning of Rivers Ganga, Yamuna
1-MIN READ

SC Refuses to Entertain Plea on Cleaning of Rivers Ganga, Yamuna

Published By: Kavya Mishra

PTI

Last Updated: May 15, 2023, 18:22 IST

New Delhi, India

The SC asked to move the plea to NGT. (File Photo: Reuters)

The SC asked to move the plea to NGT. (File Photo: Reuters)

The top court was hearing a plea filed by Swami Gurcharan Mishra seeking directions to clean the rivers and also monitor the action plan for their rejuvenation

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea seeking directions to clean rivers Ganga and Yamuna and monitor the action plan for their rejuvenation, saying there is a specialised tribunal for this.

A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala asked the petitioner to approach the National Green Tribunal (NGT) with his grievances.

top videos

    “Why don’t you move the NGT? There is a specialised tribunal for this. We are not inclined to entertain this," the bench said.

    The top court was hearing a plea filed by Swami Gurcharan Mishra seeking directions to clean the rivers and also monitor the action plan for their rejuvenation.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
    Tags:
    1. ganga
    2. Yamuna
    3. supreme court
    4. ngt
    first published:May 15, 2023, 18:22 IST
    last updated:May 15, 2023, 18:22 IST