Home » India » SC Refuses to Interfere with Punjab and Haryana HC Order Staying WFI Polls
1-MIN READ

SC Refuses to Interfere with Punjab and Haryana HC Order Staying WFI Polls

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: August 29, 2023, 14:46 IST

New Delhi, India

The top court was hearing a plea by the Andhra Pradesh Amateur Wrestling Association against the August 11 order of the high court (File image: Reuters)

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Pankaj Mithal asked the petitioner, Andhra Pradesh Amateur Wrestling Association to approach the high court with its grievances

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to interfere with the Punjab and Haryana High Court order staying the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Pankaj Mithal asked the petitioner, Andhra Pradesh Amateur Wrestling Association to approach the high court with its grievances.

“Why should we entertain this ? You go to the high court…Instead of applying for vacating the interim stay, the petitioner has chosen to approach the Supreme Court. We, therefore, decline to entertain this special leave petition,” the bench said.

The top court was hearing a plea by the Andhra Pradesh Amateur Wrestling Association against the August 11 order of the high court.

About the Author
Sanstuti Nath
Drama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers stories across beats, including parliament, legal and crime. If not w...Read More
first published:August 29, 2023, 14:46 IST
last updated:August 29, 2023, 14:46 IST