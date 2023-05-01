CHANGE LANGUAGE
SC Refuses to Stay Anti-encroachment Drive in Delhi's Tughlakabad
1-MIN READ

SC Refuses to Stay Anti-encroachment Drive in Delhi's Tughlakabad

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: May 01, 2023, 14:49 IST

New Delhi, India

The apex court said it will hear the matter on Tuesday (Representative Image/PTI)

The apex court said it will hear the matter on Tuesday (Representative Image/PTI)

"Let notices be served on the Central government, Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), and the Delhi Development Authority. We are not staying," the bench said

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to stay a demolition drive to remove encroachment from the Tughlakabad area in South Delhi.

Agreeing to hear the matter on the issue of rehabilitation, a bench of Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice M M Sundresh issued notices to the Centre, Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), and the Delhi Development Authority on the plea filed by some residents.

“Come tomorrow. We will take it up as the first item. Let them say if they have land. If you are ready to go to Narela side, we can tell them.

“Let notices be served on the Central government, Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), and the Delhi Development Authority. We are not staying," the bench said.

Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, appearing for the residents, first mentioned the matter before Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, who allowed him to take it to Justice Khanna.

Gonsalves submitted before the bench that areas around the Tuglakabad Fort were ordered to be cleared and the Delhi government had offered an alternative rehabilitation for the residents.

“This is a human problem. Please restore the status quo. 1,000 houses have already gone and 1000 houses will go now," he said.

The apex court said it will hear the matter on Tuesday.



