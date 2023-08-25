CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :PM Modi G20 SummitHimachal RainsMonsoonManipur
Home » India » SC Seeks Replies from Centre, States & UTs on Plea Seeking Reservation for Transgenders in Employment, Education
1-MIN READ

SC Seeks Replies from Centre, States & UTs on Plea Seeking Reservation for Transgenders in Employment, Education

Published By: Arpita Raj

PTI

Last Updated: August 25, 2023, 23:38 IST

Delhi, India

A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra was dealing with a plea filed by a transgender person from Kerala. (File image/PTI)

A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra was dealing with a plea filed by a transgender person from Kerala. (File image/PTI)

Article 32 of the Constitution empowers Indian citizens to move the apex court directly for enforcement of their fundamental rights through appropriate proceedings

The Supreme Court on Friday sought responses from the Centre, states, and Union Territories on a petition seeking reservation for transgender people in public employment and education.

A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra was dealing with a plea filed by a transgender person from Kerala.

When the counsel for the petitioner told the bench that the plea seeks reservation for transgender people in government employment and education, the bench initially told him "Why don't you move the high court? Why does everybody come under (Article) 32? You move the high court." The lawyer then told the bench he has moved the apex court since all states had been made parties to the petition, following which the court relented and issued notices.

Article 32 of the Constitution empowers Indian citizens to move the apex court directly for enforcement of their fundamental rights through appropriate proceedings.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
About the Author
Arpita Raj
Arpita Raj works at the 'Breaking News Desk' and covers general, national, and international day-to-day news for news18.com. After graduating from Jam...Read More
Tags:
  1. supreme court
first published:August 25, 2023, 23:38 IST
last updated:August 25, 2023, 23:38 IST