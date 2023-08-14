CHANGE LANGUAGE
SC Terms as Fake Social Media Post Using File Photograph & Falsely Quoting CJI
1-MIN READ

SC Terms as Fake Social Media Post Using File Photograph & Falsely Quoting CJI

Published By: Kavya Mishra

PTI

Last Updated: August 14, 2023, 15:13 IST

New Delhi, India

CJI DY Chandrachud. (Photo: PTI File)

A press note issued by the apex court said no such post has been issued by the CJI nor has he authorised any such post

The Supreme Court on Monday termed as “fake" and “ill-intended" a social media post exhorting the public to protest against authorities using a file photograph and falsely quoting Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud.

A press note issued by the apex court said no such post has been issued by the CJI nor has he authorised any such post.

“It has come to the notice of the Supreme Court of India that a social media post (urging the public to protest against authorities) using a file photograph and falsely quoting the Chief Justice India is being circulated," it said, adding, “The post is fake, ill-intended and mischievous."

It said appropriate action is being taken about it in consultation with the law enforcement authorities.

