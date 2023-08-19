Scholarship 'Scam' in 21 States: Madrasas, Tribal Schools Under Scanner As Funds Siphoned Off, Says Source | Exclusive

An investigation into the alleged siphoning of funds allocated for pre-matric scholarships by the Minority Affairs Ministry, a practice that has persisted for decades, only came to light in 2016 when the digitisation of records brought forth scrutiny, sources within the Minority Affairs Ministry told CNN-News18 on Saturday. The investigation encompasses over 8 crore scholarships across 21 states, with 80 percent of them directed towards Muslim groups. At present, fake madrassas, tribal schools and officials are under investigation, they said.

For the year 2018-2019, a single mobile number was associated with all 2239 scholarships. In the period between 2019 and 2020, a total of 577 scholarships were linked to a single mobile number, as per reports.

Years after the Minority Affairs Ministry launched an inquiry into the allocation of pre-matric scholarships in Jharkhand, prompted by concerns over potential diversion of funds by a network involving intermediaries, bank officials, school personnel and state employees, government sources said that a recent report has uncovered a massive scam amounting to thousands of crores, deceiving the nation under the guise of minority support across 21 states. The report highlights the existence of nearly 4 crore fraudulent bank accounts with completed KYC formalities.

In 2020, Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced his intention to launch an investigation into the alleged scam. This revelation surfaced through a series of reports by the Indian Express, shedding light on instances of fraudulent activity within the distribution of pre-matric scholarships authorised by the ministry for the 2019-20 period.

As per the newspaper’s findings, minority students across multiple districts in the state have fallen victim to a scheme where a collaboration of bank personnel, intermediaries, school officials and government employees has been deceiving them of a scholarship that is funded at the central level.