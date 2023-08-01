CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Haryana ViolenceThane Girder CollapseParliament Monsoon SessionPM Modi in PuneJaipur-Mumbai Train Firing
Home » India » School Principal, 2 Teachers Among 4 Held for Raping Minor Girl in UP’s Chitrakoot
1-MIN READ

School Principal, 2 Teachers Among 4 Held for Raping Minor Girl in UP’s Chitrakoot

Published By: Pritha Mallick

PTI

Last Updated: August 01, 2023, 23:44 IST

Chitrakoot, India

The girl’s cousin, who has been accused of conspiring and taking the girl to the teachers, has also been arrested.(Representational Photo: Shutterstock)

The girl’s cousin, who has been accused of conspiring and taking the girl to the teachers, has also been arrested.(Representational Photo: Shutterstock)

The victim, a student for class 10, has alleged that she was raped by the teachers and the principal inside the school several times for five months

Four people, including a school principal and two teachers, were arrested here on Tuesday for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl, police said.

The victim, a student for class 10, has alleged that she was raped by the teachers and the principal inside the school several times for five months, Superintendent of Police (SP) Vrinda Shukla said.

An FIR in this connection was lodged on July 26 and after an inquiry, police have arrested the accused — Irshad, Mueen and Aditya.

The girl’s cousin, who has been accused of conspiring and taking the girl to the teachers, has also been arrested, police said, adding that further investigations are underway.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
Tags:
  1. School Principal
  2. teacher
  3. Rape
  4. Chitrakoot
  5. up
  6. police
first published:August 01, 2023, 23:44 IST
last updated:August 01, 2023, 23:44 IST