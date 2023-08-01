School Principal, 2 Teachers Among 4 Held for Raping Minor Girl in UP’s Chitrakoot

Four people, including a school principal and two teachers, were arrested here on Tuesday for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl, police said.

The victim, a student for class 10, has alleged that she was raped by the teachers and the principal inside the school several times for five months, Superintendent of Police (SP) Vrinda Shukla said.

An FIR in this connection was lodged on July 26 and after an inquiry, police have arrested the accused — Irshad, Mueen and Aditya.

The girl’s cousin, who has been accused of conspiring and taking the girl to the teachers, has also been arrested, police said, adding that further investigations are underway.