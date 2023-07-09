Schools in Ghaziabad to Remain Closed till July 15 in View of Heavy Rainfall, Kanwar Yatra

Schools in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad will remain closed till July 15 given heavy rainfall and the ongoing Kanwar Yatra.

The order comes after Ghaziabad and the National Capital Region (NCR) received heavy rainfall on Sunday.

Apart from Gautam Buddha Nagar, schools in Delhi and Gurgram will also remain closed on Monday (July 10) for a day due to torrential rains that have lashed the NCR regions for the past 2 days.

Torrential rains lashed several parts of northern India on Sunday, As many as 15 people were killed in landslides and other rain-related incidents, while most rivers, including the Yamuna in Delhi, were in spate.

In cities and towns across the region, many roads and residential areas were submerged in knee-deep water with the civic system unable to hold on in the face of record rains.

Ghaziabad prepares for Kanwar Yatra

Elaborate arrangements have been made by the Ghaziabad Police and administration have made given the ‘Kanwar Yatra’, which is carried out by Lord Shiva devotees in the holy month of ‘Shrawan’, a senior official said on Saturday told PTI

The police said that heavy vigilance will be maintained in the city and with special monitoring of the movement of the devotees returning from Haridwar after fetching holy Gangajal to offer lord Shiva in the temples at their respective places, they said.

According to Ghaziabad police, a total of 25 drones will also be deployed to closely monitor the movement of the Kanwariyas. Two to three drones, as per requirement, will be allotted to every police station.

This apart, over 1,000 CCTV cameras have been also installed including 80 watch towers on seven roads connecting Haridwar via Ghaziabad district.

Delhi-NCR Weather

Delhi recorded 153 mm of rain in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on Sunday, the highest in a single day in July since 1982, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The Safdarjung observatory, the city’s primary weather station, recorded 153 mm of rain in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on Sunday, the highest since the 24-hour rainfall of 169.9 mm on July 25, 1982, a senior IMD official said.

Gurugram Schools Closed, WFH Advisory Issued

All private and government schools in Gurugram will remain closed on Monday (July 10) given the heavy rainfall that triggered a massive waterlogging situation.

On Sunday, heavy rainfall led to severe waterlogging and traffic congestion in several parts of Gurugram with the administration advising corporate houses and offices to work from home.

Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav urged residents to stay indoors and venture out only for essential work. He also said corporate offices have been asked to advise their staff to work from home on Monday.