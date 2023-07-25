Schools in Himachal's Kullu to Remain Closed Today Due to Heavy Rains

In the midst of the monsoon rains that have wreaked havoc in Himachal Pradesh, officials have taken the necessary measures to safeguard the safety of students and staff at schools in the affected Nirmand and Ani sub-divisions of Kullu district. In the Nirmand and Ani sub-divisions, a holiday was declared until today, July 25 for all government and private schools affiliated to the Himachal Pradesh School Education Board. Private schools with ties to the CBSE and ICSE had been given the freedom to thoroughly analyse the situation and decide whether to close down or not.

Due to severe weather, landslides, and road closures, which presented significant risks to the safety of the children and staff, it was decided to close schools. Naresh Verma, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Ani, responded to the dire situation by taking the required actions to protect lives. During this time of continuous rainfall, the SDM issued warnings advising residents to exercise caution and stay away from locations close to rivers, drains, or landslide-prone terrain.

Also Read: Amid Heavy Rains, Telangana Govt Changes School Timings

In Himachal Pradesh, the monsoon season this year was particularly severe, resulting in significant destruction and disruptions. According to the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (HPSDMA), 187 people have been hurt by landslides and flooding since the beginning of July, and 15 individuals have been reported missing. Flash floods during the first week of July caused the devastation of about 10 homes in a village in the Haroli area.

The Himachal Pradesh Directorate of Higher Education had previously rescheduled and adjusted the monsoon break in government and private schools affiliated with the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education in various regions across the state in response to the ongoing heavy rain and the looming threat of additional downpours.

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued an orange signal for Himachal Pradesh in the next few days, predicting significant rainfall from July 26 to July 28. During this time, it’s anticipated that the districts of Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan, Mandi, Kullu, Kangra, and Chamba would have heavy rainfall.