Nuh Violence: Schools to Re-Open From Today, Transport Services to be Restored

All the educational institutions including schools are set to re-open in Haryana’s Nuh from Friday after being shut for 11 days from July 31 amid the communal clashes that broke out in the district.

The Haryana state transport services will also be fully functioning again from August 11. The authorities advised the Muslim clerics to offer their Friday prayers at their homes and also encourage others to do the same.

In Gurgaon, the Jamiat Ulama president Mufti Saleem Qasmi also requested people to offer their prayers in mosques or their homes and not at any public space.

Nuh District Magistrate Dhirender Khadgata — in an order issued on Thursday — said, “In view of the normal situation in the area, it has been decided to open all educational institutions from August 11. Similarly, bus services of Haryana State Transport are also being fully restored from August 11."

He said that the curfew will be relaxed on friday, adding that, during the relaxation hours, ATMs in the Nuh, Tawdu, Punhana, Ferozepur Jhirka and Pingawa and Nagina blocks will remain open.

In an appeal for peace, Qasmi said that, “I hope that this Friday, like last week, people will desist from offering namaz in open spaces. They are welcome to say their prayers in mosques which are open."

Gurugram Police Commissioner Kala Ramachandran on Thursday said that so far 37 FIRs have been registered in the communal violence and more than 70 arrests have been made. She said that 93 people were detained and of them 80 have been questioned and released.

Addressing a press conference, she said that fake news and rumours are still doing rounds on social media. She added that such culprits who attempt to obstruct peace and incite people will be caught by the law.

“The situation is normal today and residents have no need to fear. Having said that, they should not pay heed to rumours being circulated on the internet. So far, four cases have been registered for spreading rumours on social media," Ramachandran said.

She added that several suspicious social media accounts have been blocked and if any person is seen making offensive statements, indulging in suspicious activities, then strict action will be taken against them. “So far two cases have been registered in this regard," she said.

On the arrest of AAP leader Javed for allegedly lynching a Bajrang Dal member Pradeep Sharma, the commissioner said that investigation is underway and action will taken according to the law.

Six people have died in the communal clash that erupted on July 31 when a mob attacked a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) procession. The adjoining area of Gurgaon also witnesses incidents of violence.

