SCO Meet Today: Ukraine War to Dominate Talks as Putin, Jinping, Sharif Attend Meet Hosted by PM Modi

Ukraine conflict and situation in Afghanistan are among key issues that will dominate the discussion at the SCO nations’ virtual summit on Tuesday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to host Chinese President Xi Jinping, his Russia counterpart Vladimir Putin, Pakistan’s Shehbaz Sharif and other leaders.

People familiar with the matter said that boosting connectivity, trade and enhancing cooperation among the SCO member countries are also likely to be discussed.

Importance of the SCO Meeting: It will be Putin’s first participation in a multilateral summit after a mercenary group launched a short-lived armed rebellion last week that rocked Moscow. The summit is also taking place against the backdrop of the over three-year eastern Ladakh border standoff between Indian and Chinese troops, and two weeks after Prime Minister Modi’s high-profile visit to the US.

Members of SCO: • The summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) under India’s presidency is also set to welcome Iran as the new permanent member of the grouping.

• The SCO, comprising India, China, Russia, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, is an influential economic and security bloc and has emerged as one of the largest transregional international organisations.

Other Attendees and SCO Meeting Theme: • Heads of the two SCO bodies — the secretariat and the SCO RATS (Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure) are also set to attend Tuesday’s virtual summit whose theme is “Towards a SECURE SCO’.

• The SECURE acronym was coined by Prime Minister Modi at the 2018 SCO summit and it stands for Security; Economy and Trade; Connectivity; Unity; Respect for Sovereignty and Territorial Integrity; and Environment.

• Heads of six international and regional organisations have also been invited to the summit. The organisations are the UN, the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations), CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States), CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organisation), EAEU (Eurasian Economic Union) and CICA (Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia).

India’s SCO Presidency: • India’s presidency of the SCO saw significant activities in a number of areas. New Delhi created five new pillars for cooperation in SCO.

•These are startups and innovation, traditional medicine, digital inclusion, youth empowerment and shared Buddhist heritage. The special working group on startups and innovation and experts working group on traditional medicine were created on India’s initiative. “We intend to contribute substantially in both these areas," said one of the people cited above.

• To further Prime Minister Modi’s vision of Vasudhaiv Kutumbakom (world is one family), India emphasised on building greater people-to-people connect, the person said. A number of signature events were held under the Indian presidency with the intention to further deepen people to people connect.

SCO Summit’s History: • India’s association with the SCO began in 2005 as an observer country. It became a full member state of SCO at the Astana summit in 2017.

• India has shown a keen interest in deepening its security-related cooperation with the SCO and its RATS, which specifically deals with issues relating to security and defence.

• The SCO was founded at a summit in Shanghai in 2001 by the presidents of Russia, China, the Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Pakistan became its permanent member along with India in 2017.

