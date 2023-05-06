Scorpion Stings Woman on Air India Flight, Flyer Out of Danger Now

In a rare incident, a scorpion stung a female passenger on board an Air India flight. The flight was on its way to Mumbai from Nagpur.

Confirming the reports, Air India said that the incident occurred on April 23 and the passenger was immediately administered necessary medical treatment. She is now out of danger.

“There was an extremely rare and unfortunate incident involving a scorpion stinging a passenger on board our flight AI 630 on April 23, 2023," an Air India spokesperson told ANI.

“On landing the said passenger was attended by the doctor at the airport and subsequently was treated at the hospital and discharged. Our officials accompanied the passenger to the hospital and offered all support to the passenger till discharge," the spokesperson added.

The Airline clarified that a thorough inspection of all the aircraft was carried out immediately after the incident.

“Our team followed the protocol and conducted a complete inspection of the aircraft and found the scorpion after which due fumigation process was carried out. We sincerely regret the agony and inconvenience caused to the passenger," an Air India spokesperson was quoted as saying by ANI.

In December last year, a snake was found in the cargo hold of an Air India Express plane from Calicut after it landed at the Dubai airport.

