Seal Portion of Gyanvapi Mosque Where Hindu Signs Found, Regulate Entry of Namaazis: Fresh Plea in Varanasi Court

A fresh plea has been filed in the Varanasi district court demanding that a certain portion of the Gyanvapi mosque — where signs and symbols related to Hindu religion were found — be sealed and the number of ‘Namaazis’ offering prayers at the mosque also be restricted.

The plea was filed by Rakhi Singh, one of the main plaintiffs in the Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi case, on Friday in the court of the Varanasi district judge.

The application also sought an order to keep a check on Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee — the body that maintains the Gyanvapi mosque — from painting the premises so that no damage is done to the existing Hindu religious signs and symbols found during the ongoing survey.

“Issue order to seal and protect the certain portion of the Gyanvapi precinct where Hindu sign and symbol was found till today in previous advocate commissioner and ongoing ASI survey, till the disposal of the suit pending before the court,” reads Singh’s application.

Anupam Dwivedi, the counsel representing Singh, said: “Through our application, we prayed to the court to issue an order to respondent authorities to seal and protect certain portion of the Gyanvapi premises in order to protect Hindu signs and symbols found there during the previous advocate commissioner’s survey.”

Another counsel who represents Rakhi Singh said a series of important signs/symbols were found during the survey of the mosque last year in May. “This is very important evidence. We filed the application, urging the court to secure the entire premises in order to preserve all sign/symbols which are very important evidence for the Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi case.”

However, Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee’s joint secretary SM Yasin denied being aware of any such development and said: “We haven’t got a copy of the application yet. After receiving it, our counsel will go through it and file an objection to it.”

This was the second application filed by Singh. In the other application filed on August 2, she had urged the court of the district judge to secure the entire Gyanvapi complex.

In her application filed through counsel Manbahadur Singh and Anupam Dwivedi, Singh said the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri case is pending before the court. Singh alleged that the people associated with Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, which manages Gyanvapi mosque, keep visiting the Gyanvapi premises and may try to delete/wipe out the symbols/signs present in Gyanvapi.

However, the members of the Masjid committee refuted the allegation and claimed that the application was filed with a mala fide intent (in bad faith) to stop Muslim devotees from offering prayers in Gyanvapi mosque. In the objection, the committee said the plaintiff levelled false and baseless allegations against the committee and its people. The court fixed August 17 as the next date of hearing in the matter.