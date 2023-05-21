CHANGE LANGUAGE
Search Operation in J-K's Poonch After Suspicious Movement Detected

No one was injured in the brief firing by the soldier on sentry duty at Keri camp in Mendhar sector around 3 am

The Army on Sunday launched a search operation in a forward area in Jammu and Kashmir’s border district of Poonch after a sentry at a camp picked up suspicious movement and opened fire in the early hours, officials said.

No one was injured in the brief firing by the soldier on sentry duty at Keri camp in Mendhar sector around 3 am, they said.

    Though there was no retaliation from the suspected persons, the Army launched a massive search operation in the area and adjoining forests to ensure that there is no presence of terrorists.

    The searches are underway, the officials said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
