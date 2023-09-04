Sec 144 Imposed in Ghaziabad Ahead of G20 Summit, Upcoming Festivals: Here's What Not To Do

Ahead of the G20 Leaders’ Summit and upcoming festivals, Section 144 has been imposed in Ghaziabad till October 15 to ensure peaceful conduct of the diplomatic meeting and maintain law and order in the district.

The Ghaziabad commissionerate has issued a list of 26 prohibitory and restrictions that will be enforced during the said period under Section 144 CrPC.

This comes ahead of the G20 Leaders’ Summit, which will be held in New Delhi from September 9 to 10. Apart from that, several festivals including Janmashtami (September 6/7); Chehallum (September 7); Vishwakarma Puja (September 17); Eid-ul-Milad (September 28); Gandhi Jayanti (October 2); Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti (October 10) are also lined up.

Ghaziabad: Here’s the full list of restrictions imposed under Section 144

The Ghaziabad Police Commissionerate has issued a list of 26 restrictions, which include prohibition to protest or demonstration comprising of five or more people without permission; hosting of events without prior approval from a magistrate; or use of DJ and loudspeakers during the given dates.

A protest comprising five or more people will not be allowed without any permit.

Hosting of events is not allowed without prior approval.

Police warned citizens against planning any activities that may incite communal violence or disturb the peace.

Commuting with weapons such as guns, knives, or firecrackers is strictly prohibited.

The order also states that the Supreme Court’s orders and the Noise Pollution (Control and Regulation) Rules 2000 regarding the sound intensity of loudspeakers and DJs during festivals have to be followed.

Meanwhile, with heightened security, infrastructure beautifications and an aim for more “inclusivity," India is all set to welcome world leaders at the G20 Summit set to be held in New Delhi on September 9 and 10 this year.

Section 144 was also imposed in New Delhi last week for the next 15 days. This will be the 18th G20 leaders’ summit, and the first one hosted under India’s presidency.