Section 144 Imposed Around Goa's Manohar International Airport Amid Protest Call by Locals

The North Goa district administration has imposed CrPC section 144 around the Manohar International Airport and nearby villages to prevent unlawful assembly for two months in view of a call for blocking its road given by people who have lost their land for the airport project.

The airport was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December 2022.

District Collector Mamu Hage in the order issued on Tuesday said it has been brought to the notice by police that those who have lost their land for the airport in Pernem taluka, and people from Mopa, Warkhand, Nagzar and Chandel have been protesting under the banner of ‘Together for Pednekars’.

The protesters have been demanding that they may be given first preference to register their yellow black taxis for plying from the airport, located at Mopa, along with a separate counter and not allow taxis of Ola and Uber (private aggregators) to ply from this facility, the order noted.

The North Goa superintendent of police has given information that the protestors are likely to gather in large numbers at the Nagzar sports ground, “disrupt the free flow of traffic and create law and order situation" on the route from the Manohar International Airport to Sukhekulan Junction at Dhargal, it said.

In view of an upcoming G20 meet in Goa, there is a possibility that activities of the association (protesters) may obstruct free flow of vehicles and the general public, the order said.

“Therefore, he (SP North) has requested to impose section 144 of CrPC in the area of the road leading from the Mopa airport to Sukhekulan junction at Dhargal,” it said.

The section (preventing unlawful assembly) has also been imposed in 500 metres area around the Manohar International Airport and in Nagzar, Varkhand, Uguve, Chandel-Hassapur and Casarvanem villages, the order said.

The collector said the order would be in force for next 60 days.

